Midlands Man Charged in Child Sexual Abuse Materials Case

by ERIN PARROTT

The office of South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that a Richland County man had been arrested this week on charges tied to the alleged possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) – the latest in a troubling pattern of cases in the Palmetto State.

Samuel Gage Troutman, 18, of Irmo S.C., was taken into custody on January 22, 2026 after a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) prompted an investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force.

Investigators alleged Troutman distributed and possessed files depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Troutman faces one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree – both felony offenses punishable by up to ten years in prison apiece. His case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s office.

The Irmo area and broader Midlands have seen a string of high-profile child sex crime allegations and arrests over the past year.

In March 2025, then-Irmo town councilman (and mayor pro tempore) Erik K. Sickinger, 42, was arrested by the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) on multiple felony counts – including three counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and one count of luring a child under sixteen – after an investigation into communications discovered on Snapchat.

Sickinger’s legal woes intensified when his attorney withdrew from the case shortly after his initial bond court appearance, prompting a scramble for new counsel. Prosecutors alleged the former mayor pro tem provided marijuana and alcohol to a 15-year-old male juvenile and then engaged in sexual intercourse with the youth on multiple occasions between late 2024 and early 2025.

That case underscored wider concerns in Irmo as it occurred just two days after employees of a local government-run charter school were charged with child sexual abuse-related offenses.

Law enforcement officials say the arrest of Troutman – and these previous cases – reflect both the reach of modern investigative tools and the continuing need for vigilance against child exploitation.

South Carolinians have had plenty of reminders of the need for continued vigilance lately…

FITSNews has covered far too many high-profile cases involving CSAM – also commonly referred to as child pornography. Earlier this month, former South Carolina lawmaker RJ May III was sentenced to nearly 18 years behind bars for distributing hundreds of horrifically graphic CSAM files.

Last fall, former Charleston County magistrate James B. “Skipper” Gosnell Jr. pleaded not guilty to multiple CSAM-related charges. The allegations against Gosnell are (astoundingly) even more graphic than the ones tied to May’s conduct.

Also, just last week we reported on ex-Marine Eric Blaine Powers, who was inexplicably granted bond despite being charged with eight counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of disseminating obscene material to a minor.

All after previous charges against him were pled down…

FITSNews has also reported on the importance of adequately funding the prosecutors who have to deal with this demonic, traumatizing content on a daily basis – and holding those responsible for these prosecutions accountable.

As for Troutman, like anyone accused of any crime he is considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as he may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges filed against him.

Troutman was granted a $25,000 personal recognizance bond on the charges filed against him.

Count on FITSNews to keep our audience apprised of any pertinent updates related to the status of his prosecution.

