‘In the Face’: Former Pee Dee Officer Charged With Assault, Misconduct in Office

by ANDY FANCHER

A former Pee Dee region police officer has been charged with assault and battery and misconduct in office after allegedly beating a man who had escaped police custody, according to agents with the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

On Tuesday (January 27, 2026), Joshua William Norris, 27, was booked into the Florence County Detention Center on two arrest warrants issued by SLED.

According to those warrants, the alleged incident leading to his arrest occurred on October 4, 2025, while Norris was serving as a corporal with the Lake City Police Department (LCPD).

Joshua William Norris (Florence County Detention Center)

Investigators say a man had “escaped police custody” and was later apprehended and tased by another Lake City police officer. Despite the man being subdued on the ground and not attempting to strike Norris, state agents alleged Norris punched the detainee “in the face.”

SLED further alleged Norris “untruthfully documented” that he did not strike the detainee in a use-of-force report. That statement, according to investigators, contradicted evidence obtained during the investigation.

The evidence cited in the warrants reportedly included video footage, text messages, and statements from Norris and a witness.

It was not until SLED announced Norris’ arrest that the City of Lake City publicly acknowledged the case.

In a brief statement, City Administrator Malik Whitaker, J.D., said Norris was placed on “unpaid administrative leave” following the alleged incident. Whitaker said Norris was subsequently stripped of his “police authority” and later terminated “in accordance with city and state requirements.”

“The matter is now under the jurisdiction of the appropriate prosecuting and investigative authorities,” Whitaker said.

That authority is the office of 12th Circuit Solicitor Edgar L. “Ed” Clements, III, according to SLED.

Notably, Norris does not appear to have had any visible presence on LCPD’s social media platforms. Either his digital footprint was scrubbed as the case unfolded — or he was so unremarkable that the department never found a reason to showcase him in the first place.

Either way, Norris becomes yet another example of what not to allegedly do as a purported keeper of the “peace.” As if the last officer charged, and the one before that, and the one before that had not already made it clear enough.

This story may be updated.

