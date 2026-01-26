Wintermageddon: All Hype?

Assessing the deep freeze that didn’t happen in South Carolina… at least not yet.

by WILL FOLKS

***

The supposed mother of all winter storms – ‘Wintermageddon‘ – barreled through South Carolina this weekend, but instead of bringing crippling ice and widespread power outages with it, the system landed with a relative whimper.

At least that’s the general consensus in the Palmetto State…

As of Monday afternoon (January 26, 2026), only approximately 35,314 South Carolinians were without power – or 1.15% of the 3.06 million utility customers tracked by PowerOutage.com. The overwhelming majority of those outages were located in higher elevation regions of Oconee and Pickens counties – in the northeastern corner of the Palmetto Upstate.

Also, these outages – which peaked below 50,000 – were dropping rapidly as crews quickly restored power to affected areas.

***

Ice accumulations that were expected to cause widespread power outages across the Upstate and Midlands regions of the state simply failed to materialize… leaving most of the state cold and wet, but not remotely in the sort of danger forecasters, government officials and members of the media (us included) warned was imminent.

What happened? Two main things, it would appear…

First, temperatures on Sunday were warmer than initially forecast (and didn’t dip below freezing in most parts of the state on Sunday night). Accordingly, when the main frontal boundary of this massive system finally arrived, it was sufficiently warm to avoid a deep freeze. Second, sleet and snow dramatically over-performed during the system’s initial approach – limiting the pernicious impact of freezing rain when temperatures were at their lowest.

This kept ice accumulations well below forecasted levels… a potential mitigating trend we were tracking as early as Friday.

***

As the clouds gradually clear you can see the sleet, snow, and ice left by the storm over the weekend. ????#ncwx #scwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/9MGueqZvpD — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) January 26, 2026

***

While South Carolinians were no doubt thrilled to have dodged a bullet from this Arctic blast, many were left scratching their heads as to how the experts could have missed the mark so dramatically.

Or to put it better… how they could have been so dramatic in missing the mark.

As we noted prior to the arrival of this winter system, the hype associated with it was nothing short of hysterical.

***

***

Forecasters billed this as the biggest winter weather event in a generation, doling out the direst of doomsday prognostications. Apocalyptic warnings breathlessly accompanied AI-generated forecast models which called for a deep freeze of pretty much everything northwest of Interstate 95.

AI-based forecast models have historically struggled to assess winter storms with multiple different types of precipitation, though – a struggle which appears to have continued in this instance.

Meanwhile, government agencies responded (responsibly, we believe) to these doomsday warnings with extensive storm preparation and public notification campaigns. Hell, even Waffle House shut down multiple locations in the Palmetto Upstate… which is obviously a sign that things were getting a bit dicey (if not icy) out there.

One Upstate resident told us she didn’t mind the “hype” associated with this winter storm.

“We had to prepare,” she noted. “I wasn’t prepared for Helene at all.”

That’s a reference to 2024’s Hurricane Helene, which did much greater inland damage than initially expected – and which continued to impact the Palmetto State well into 2025.

Also, it’s worth noting those areas of South Carolina that were hit by the storm had plenty of dicey (and icy) conditions to deal with. Consider the Blue Ridge Electric Co-op, which nearly lost two of its line workers when a tree collapsed on one of its trucks.

***

(Blue Ridge Electric Co-op)

***

“Two young men who work for our company were in this truck today when a tree fell on it while they were out in the elements trying to restore power to our customers,” Grayson Kelly, senior vice president of the utility wrote on Facebook.

“This is a dangerous business and our guys in the field don’t often get enough credit,” Kelly added, asking citizens to “pray for our lineworkers.”

Had the original forecasts held, scary scenes like the one witnessed in Oconee and Pickens counties would have likely been much worse – and more widespread across those counties. Meanwhile, similar scenes would likely have unfolded all across the Palmetto State.

We’re certainly thankful the storm wasn’t as bad as it was supposed to be… although with another system reportedly approaching this weekend, let’s hope the models do a better job of assessing potential impacts.

After all, there’s only so many times you can tell people the sky is falling…

***

