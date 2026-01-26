South Carolina Lawmaker Calls U.S. Senator a ‘Turtle on a Pole’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

***

A South Carolina Democrat lawmaker ripped U.S. senator Tim Scott this week, referring to him as a “turtle on a pole” who could “hardly speak” – while crediting former S.C. governor Nikki Haley for launching his political career.

The comments – made by state representative Seth Rose – came after Scott posted a video to his social media feed touting voter integrity.

“I watched your video and seriously wondered how you can hardly speak and be a U.S. senator,” Rose wrote in a since-deleted post on X. “Then I remembered how much you owe Nikki Haley for being a turtle on a pole – dumbed down that means placed there.”

***

S.C. state representative Seth Rose‘s post about U.S. senator Tim Scott. (X/ SethRoseSC)

***

In politics, a turtle on a pole – or a “post turtle” – refers to an elected official who has risen to a place of prominence due exclusively to someone else’s assistance. Post turtles are generally seen as subordinate to the individual or entity that placed them where they are – and are also viewed as lacking the ability to either manage their newfound status or change their outlook (i.e. get down from the pole).

The term was popularized in 1998 by then-first lady Hillary Clinton, who referenced it during an interview on Good Morning America.

“You know, if you find a turtle on a fence post, it didn’t get there by accident,” Clinton said. “And I just look at the landscape around here, and I see just lots of big old turtles sitting on lots of fence posts, and I think we need to find out how those old turtles got on those fence posts.”

Scott, 60, of North Charleston, S.C. was raised in poverty by a single mother. After working his way through college, he founded his own insurance agency and at the age of 30 was elected to Charleston County council – becoming the first black Republican elected in the Palmetto State since Reconstruction.

***

Scott served fourteen years on county council – the final two years as chairman – before being elected to the S.C. House in 2008. Two years later, he was elected to the U.S. House and in December 2012 he was nominated by Haley to replace retiring U.S. senator Jim DeMint.

Scott was elected in 2014 to fill the remainder of DeMint’s term, and was reelected to full six-year terms in 2016 and again in 2022. In addition to being the longest-serving black senator in U.S. history, Scott is chairman of the chamber’s powerful banking committee and the leader of the National Republican Senate Committee (NRSC).

FITSNews reached out to Rose to get his take on the situation. Curiously, he claimed to have stood by what he wrote – even while confirming his decision to delete the comment.

“I stand by what I said,” Rose told FITSNews. “I deleted the tweet because I didn’t think there were enough characters to convey my full thoughts.”

***

Rose added that his animus against Scott – and U.S. senator Lindsey Graham – was over their failure to condemn the shooting of two protesters in Minnesota by officers of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) division of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

“Bottom line Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham are everything that’s wrong with Washington D.C.,” Rose said. “Federal agents have now shot and killed two U.S. citizens on tape and rather than address what the federal government is doing, Senator Scott is trying to distract us by talking about voter fraud.”

Rose also asked us not to forget his contention that “history won’t look kindly” on either Scott or Graham based on their failure to call out the shootings.

Rose, 45, is a criminal defense attorney from Columbia, S.C. who has represented S.C. House District 72 (.pdf) since 2018. Prior to that, he served on Richland County council where his claim to fame was ensuring that the mugshots of violent criminals were not posted to the county’s much-maligned detention center website.

***

