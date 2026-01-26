Lowcountry Democrat Enters Swing Seat House Race

“I’m from this community… and I’m going to work hard for them.”

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by DYLAN NOLAN

***

Third-generation Lowcountry, South Carolina lawyer Nicholas “Nick” B. Uricchio has announced his entrance into the race to replace outgoing state representative Spencer Wetmore in S.C. House District 115 (.pdf), a coastal swing seat situated south of Charleston.

Uricchio, a former prosecutor in the S.C. ninth circuit solicitor’s office promises to “reject political extremism, dangerous rhetoric and performative grandstanding,” and has released a campaign website emphasizing local infrastructure concerns as his top priority.

FITSNews had the opportunity to speak with Uricchio and discuss his impending candidacy.

“I’ve lived on James Island and Folly Beach my whole life – other than when I went to college at Coastal Carolina University,” Uricchio said, recalling his time growing up “working in local restaurants and going to all public schools.”

“I started out at Harbor View Elementary (a presidential ‘Blue Ribbon’ school) and went to James Island Charter Middle School then graduated from James Island High School,” he said.

***

Nick Uricchio and his wife, Morgan Uricchio (Nick Uricchio For SC House)

***

“This community has given me a ton of opportunities, and when I heard Spencer wasn’t running I wanted to throw my hat in the ring to give back to the community that’s given me so much,” Uricchio said.

He praised Wetmore’s work ethic on the campaign trail and constituent services – something he said he’d like to emulate.

“She worked hard for every vote and she worked hard for all of her constituents – if you picked up the phone and you had a question, Spencer called you back,” he said.

Uricchio sympathized with Wetmore’s desire to spend more time with her family, a wish she expressed in a message announcing her intention not to seek elected office in 2026.

“I get it, she has young kids,” he said. “She wants to be there for them as they’re growing up.”

Wetmore has endorsed Uricchio’s candidacy, telling FITSNews she’s “excited to support the next group of leaders who can bring new energy and fresh perspectives to Columbia.”

***

NEW LIVE SHOW WEDNESDAYS @ 7:00 P.M.

***

When asked what he’d prioritize if elected, Uricchio spoke first about improving infrastructure.

“We send a lot of tax dollars to Colombia and I want to make sure that the Lowcountry receives its fair share in return,” Uricchio said, adding he wants “to make sure our infrastructure is being built up and that we have good roads and great bridges.”

“We’ve got a lot of water runoff and drainage issues,” he said, referring to the Lowcountry’s chronic flooding problems.

Uricchio also said he’d focus on adequately funding the Palmetto State’s schools if elected.

“I’m a product of public schools – whether that’s a charter school or regular public school – I know we need to make sure that funding is going there so the kids have the same opportunities I had,” he said.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Uricchio expressed his support for law enforcement, acknowledging the difficulty of their work.

“Working as a prosecutor, I got to know a lot of our local law enforcement – they give their lives and their families are worried about them every day – they should be paid accordingly,” Uricchio said.

Uricchio stayed away from partisan politicking, insisting he would represent Republicans and Democrats alike.

“I’m up there to work for everybody in (House District) 115 – whether Republican or Democrat,” he said.

While Uricchio focused on non-partisan issues in his conversation with us, his campaign website noted his support for abortion, an issue which is currently a hot partisan topic at the S.C. State House.

***

***

The upcoming race for this swing seat will involve intense campaigning on the part of both political parties. Republicans believe they can flip this seat after Wetmore bested Republican Jerome Sloane by a narrow 3.8% margin in the 2024 election.

Republican healthcare entrepreneur Johnnie Garmon is running a campaign centered on making the Palmetto State less of a bureaucratically dominated regulatory state – something he says he saw routinely negatively impact patient outcomes while operating his businesses.

Garmon previously told this news outlet he is prepared to do the leg-work and door-knocking necessary to win what is sure to be a competitive race.

“James Teeple knocked on 6,000 doors in district 116 and he won by less than 600 votes – it absolutely will come down to that,” he told FITSnews.

Uricchio told this news outlet he’s prepared to work just as hard.

“I know that I’m from this community and that I’m going to work hard for them – that’s what I’m going tell people, and hopefully that will earn their vote,” Uricchio said.

***

***

Garmon welcomed Uricchio’s entrance into the race in a statement provided to FITSNews.

“I appreciate those who are willing to get involved in public service,” Garmon said.

Garmon framed his business experience as something that uniquely qualifies him for office.

“With the urgent issues our district is facing we need someone with the experience ready to deliver results from day one,” Garmon said his “business and life experience have prepared me to make an immediate impact.”

“I look forward to a spirited campaign,” Garmon told FITSNews.

To advance to the contest against the Democrat nominee, Garmon must first defeat GOP rival Carlton Walker in the Republican primary election. Walker confirmed to this media outlet his intention to run against Garmon in the June 9, 2026 primary.

If the recent nail-bitingly close Lowcountry House District 98 (.pdf) special election is reflective of the state’s current political environment, a “spirited” campaign will be necessary to flip district 115 red.

Count on FITSNews to keep tabs on this race as the Palmetto State draws nearer to its Crossroads 2026 day of decision.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

(Via: Travis Bell)

Dylan Nolan is the director of special projects at FITSNews. He graduated from the Darla Moore school of business in 2021 with an accounting degree. Got a tip or story idea for Dylan? Email him here. You can also engage him socially @DNolan2000.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

