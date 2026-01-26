Lowcountry Council Meeting Turns Tense After Deputy Honored

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by JENN WOOD

***

A moment intended to honor injured law enforcement officers instead exposed deep fractures inside Hampton County government — sparking a wave of public outrage in this Lowcountry, South Carolina county.

During the January 20, 2026 Hampton County Council meeting, councilman Marvin Love publicly recognized Hampton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) deputies who were injured in the line of duty earlier this month. As Love thanked the deputies for their actions during a violent incident involving a stolen patrol vehicle and an officer-involved shooting, the rest of the council remained silent, according to video of the proceedings.

That silence did not go unnoticed.

Love, an at-large council member, asked HCSO deputies Brown, Deloach, and Myers to come forward so the council and the public could see them. He thanked them for “putting [their] lives on the line for this county,” emphasizing that while he could not reward them financially, he could offer public recognition and gratitude.

No other council member joined him in speaking or offering acknowledgment.

Moments later, when Love attempted to address what he described as the council’s failure to collectively recognize the deputies, the meeting escalated into a procedural dispute. Love was cut off, a point of order was called, and the council moved abruptly into executive session, effectively ending the public discussion.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

A ROUTINE CALL THAT TURNED VIOLENT

The recognition stemmed from a January 13, 2026 incident that began as a routine trespassing call and escalated into a violent confrontation, the theft of an HCSO patrol vehicle, and a high-speed pursuit culminating in the suspect’s arrest.

According to law enforcement, deputies were dispatched just after 10:00 a.m. EST to a report of an individual sleeping at a construction site near the Charleston Highway corridor outside Varnville, S.C. A deputy encountered a suspect matching the individual’s description near the intersection of Charleston Highway and Web Duboise Lane.

When the deputy approached on foot, a physical altercation ensued during which the deputy was reportedly struck in the face. After a Taser deployment failed, the suspect entered the deputy’s patrol vehicle — a 2016 Dodge Charger — and fled with law enforcement weapons still inside the car.

The deputy fired at the vehicle’s tires, striking at least one, as other units joined a high-speed pursuit. The stolen patrol vehicle was ultimately stopped after striking a fence near the Hampton County High School track field, in the area of the S.C. Department of Transportation and Department of Motor Vehicles complex in Varnville.

Shortly thereafter, the suspect was taken into custody.

Two deputies were injured during the incident — one during the initial roadside altercation and a second who fell while running along railroad tracks during the apprehension, injuring his leg and back. Both deputies were transported to a medical facility for evaluation and later released. Three sheriff’s office vehicles were damaged during the pursuit.

In Facebook posts issued that day, HCSO confirmed the deputies’ release and recovery, noting that the incident involved an officer-involved shooting and that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) had assumed responsibility for the investigation. Earlier alerts warned residents to avoid the area as the pursuit unfolded and emphasized that the investigation remained active.

***

***

SLED later identified the suspect as Bobby Leon Harris Jr., 43, of Varnville, who was booked into the Hampton County Detention Center on charges including failure to stop for blue lights, grand larceny, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and resisting arrest.

***

A COUNTY UNDER STRAIN

The council meeting came just days after Hampton County sheriff Anthony Russell held a press conference detailing what he described as an unprecedented surge in violent crime across Hampton County — including multiple shootings, suspected gang activity, and incidents involving juveniles firing dozens of rounds into homes.

During that press conference, Russell said residents were “afraid to live in their homes” and warned the sheriff’s office would aggressively pursue those responsible for terrorizing neighborhoods. He outlined steps his department is taking, including increased patrols, expanded cooperation with SLED and the FBI, and new mechanisms for residents to submit video evidence anonymously.

Russell also addressed the very incident that injured the deputies, explaining how a physical struggle escalated into the theft of a marked patrol car, damage to multiple vehicles, and injuries sustained during the apprehension of the suspect.

He confirmed the deputies were released from the hospital and expected to return to duty within weeks.

***

***

PUBLIC REACTION ERUPTS

Footage of the council meeting and Love’s remarks circulated quickly on social media, drawing hundreds of comments from residents who accused the council of disrespecting law enforcement and silencing dissent.

Several commenters praised Love for “speaking the truth” and criticized council leadership for what they described as censorship and hostility toward the sheriff’s office. Others alleged longstanding tensions between county leadership and sheriff Russell – with some asserting that personal animosity has spilled over into how deputies and public-safety issues are treated during council proceedings.

In multiple public comments responding to the backlash, Love stated that the situation was “personal,” alleging that other council members “do not like the sheriff at all” and that this animosity extends to the department as a whole. Those statements further intensified public debate and calls for accountability.

The confrontation has raised broader questions about transparency, decorum, and leadership in Hampton County at a time when public confidence is already strained by violent crime and financial challenges.

While the bulk of the January 20 meeting focused on audit findings and fiscal management, it was the brief exchange over injured deputies — and the council’s response to it — that has dominated public discussion.

FITSNews has reached out to Hampton County Council leadership and councilman Marvin Love for comment regarding the incident, the decision to move into executive session, and the allegations raised by Love and members of the public. This story will be updated with any response received.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

As a private investigator turned journalist, Jenn Wood brings a unique skill set to FITSNews as its research director. Known for her meticulous sourcing and victim-centered approach, she helps shape the newsroom’s most complex investigative stories while producing the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts. Jenn lives in South Carolina with her family, where her work continues to spotlight truth, accountability, and justice.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

