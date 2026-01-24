Week in Review: Murdaugh Appeal, Nancy Mace Meltdown, Spartanburg Corruption

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

South Carolina’s supreme court is getting ready for next month’s big hearing on convicted killer Alex Murdaugh‘s appeal of his 2023 murder convictions – setting the stage for one of the most highly anticipated oral arguments in the court’s 158-year history.

In our first segment, FITSNews research director Jenn Wood and I discussed the state of play in the Murdaugh case ahead of the court’s upcoming hearing – and made our predictions as to what the justices will ultimately decide when they issue their ruling sometime later this year.

Jenn and I also dove into the latest drama surrounding S.C. congresswoman (and 2026 gubernatorial candidate) Nancy Mace, who is openly defying a judge’s gag order in a civil case tied to her bad breakup with former fiancé Patrick Bryant.

Mace claimed a “significant legal victory” in her case this week, but did she? And how is the ongoing drama surrounding these courtroom theatrics impacting her candidacy?

In our next segment, special projects director Dylan Nolan and I dove into those questions… including a discussion on how Mace’s latest antics will be received by the Palmetto State’s Republican primary electorate.

Dylan and I also broke down an incredibly busy week at the South Carolina State House – including the escalation of a ferocious debate over closing partisan primary elections in the Palmetto State. We also discussed efforts by South Carolina’s business community – particularly its trucking industry – to push back against the stranglehold of power held at the State House by the über-wealthy, über-liberal trial lawyer lobby.

Finally, our lead investigative reporter Andy Fancher explored another shady case out of Spartanburg County, where the cockroaches continue to scurry following the fall of disgraced former sheriff Chuck Wright.

According to Fancher, Spartanburg County’s political, judicial, prosecutorial, law enforcement and media leaders all have a serious case of ‘Three Monkey Syndrome,’ in which no one sees, hears or speaks out against evil.

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading.

