Wintermageddon: The Latest

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

***

The entire nation east of the Rocky Mountains is bracing for the arrival of ‘Wintermageddon,’ what forecasters are billing as a historic Arctic blast with the potential to do crippling damage to broad swaths of the southeast, midwest, mid-Atlantic and New England regions of the country.

Will this massive storm system live up to its apocalyptic advance billing?

We will have to wait and see… but forecasters have been breathlessly touting its arrival the same way Hollywood pimps out its latest big budget, doomsday dystopian action-adventure movie.

How dire are the forecasts?

***

***

All kidding aside, a huge amalgamation of snow, sleet and freezing rain is about deposit potentially unprecedented amounts of winter precipitation across nearly three dozen states ranging from New Mexico to Maine. Nearly 200 million Americans – or approximately 60% of the United States’ population – is currently staring down a winter storm watch.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service (NWS) are calling for “widespread heavy snow” across a large area from the Southern Rockies and Plains through the mid-Atlantic and into the northeast.

“Maximum snowfall totals are likely to exceed one foot in these regions,” forecasters warned. “Widespread travel disruptions and closures are expected.”

In addition to the snow, forecasters are predicting “catastrophic ice accumulation” as widespread freezing rain and sleet are expected “south of the primary snow axis.”

***

? Major Winter Storm Begins Today ?



Heavy snow and crippling ice will impact a large region, along with over 170 million Americans from the Southern Rockies/Plains today towards the Northeast by Sunday.



Be sure to stay safe and follow winter safety: https://t.co/DXnRXKLJ8L pic.twitter.com/hiqONM36iJ — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) January 23, 2026

***

This ice accumulation will impact parts of the Southern Plains, the lower Mississippi Valley, the Tennessee Valley, the Southeast (including broad swaths of the Carolinas) and the mid-Atlantic.

“Long-duration power outages, extensive tree damage, and extremely dangerous or impassable travel conditions are likely,” forecasters warned. “Catastrophic impacts are expected where freezing rain amounts exceed a half inch, with over one inch totals possible in parts of Louisiana, southern Arkansas and Mississippi, as well as the southern Appalachians.”

A possible silver lining for the Carolinas? Sleet… which could potentially limit the consensus models for freezing rain.

“Sleet occurs when the cold layer is thick enough for raindrops to refreeze into ice pellets before hitting the ground, while freezing rain happens when the cold layer is too thin, causing rain to fall and freeze into a dangerous glaze upon contact with surfaces,” the Upstate NWS branch noted on X.

***

Sleet occurs when the cold layer is thick enough for raindrops to refreeze into ice pellets before hitting the ground, while freezing rain happens when the cold layer is too thin, causing rain to fall & freeze into a dangerous glaze upon contact with surfaces.#scwx #ncwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/F07qaBK3fL — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) January 23, 2026

***

“The ceiling for freezing rain is lower than it was yesterday,” meteorologist Eric Webb wrote on X. “We will still get at least a solid glaze of freezing rain from this storm no matter what, it’s more of a question of do we get enough of a glaze to have widespread power outages etc.”

According to Webb, the “model consensus freezing rain forecast has steadily gone down since yesterday in most of North Carolina.”

“Hope this continues,” he added.

Indeed…

Nonetheless, ice storm warnings were already in effect for a dozen Palmetto State counties on Friday morning (January 23, 2026).

***

GSP updates Winter Storm Watch (extends time and expands area to include Ice Storm Warning 51 zones, continues Ice Storm Warning 6 zones) https://t.co/RfpkitqMIZ pic.twitter.com/HqaJnvzO0u — IEMBot GSP (@iembot_gsp) January 23, 2026

***

“I’m not trying to sway awareness away from the ice storm situation, but I REALLY think a lot of areas that think are gonna get a massive ice storm will end up stay(ing) sleet long enough to avoid it,” local weather analyst Mitch West wrote on X early Friday. “We had a classic situation like this happen here in Columbia during the February 2014 event. Columbia was the epicenter of the worst ice 24-36 hours out. 75% of the storm ended up being sleet and areas to the south of Columbia ended up with a catastrophic ice storm.”

Despite the potential for sleet to mitigate ice impacts, Upstate NWS forecasters were warning that “ice totals have trended up for this weekend’s storm.”

“Now is the time to prepare for potential travel disruptions and prolonged power outages,” they warned.

As previously reported, S.C. governor Henry McMaster has declared a state of emergency in the Palmetto State – with the the S.C. Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) coordinating the state’s response to the storm.

According to the S.C. Department of Transportation (SCDOT), its crews have been “applying brine on interstates, bridges, and critical routes” ahead of the storm’s arrival.

“Brine is one of the tools we use to keep travelers safe and support first responders, the agency noted on X. “Please slow down and leave plenty of space for our operators to work.”

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

