Police Cheating Scandal: Ten Lowcountry Law Enforcement Officers Terminated

by ANDY FANCHER

At least ten officers have been removed from a Lowcountry police department following an internal investigation that uncovered alleged cheating on a South Carolina state law enforcement certification exam.

Palmetto State law enforcement officers must pass examinations administered by the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy (SCCJA) — the agency which governs both basic law enforcement certification and additional certifications tied to specific law enforcement functions.

It goes without saying officers are required to be truthful as a condition of their employment, including during any certification process. Unfortunately, for the Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD), that baseline appears to have been ignored by multiple officers during an unspecified certification process.

According to police chief Mark Arnold, the issue came to light during an internal affairs investigation into “possible cheating” on an SCCJA test.

Mount Pleasant Police Chief Mark Arnold. (Town of Mount Pleasant)

“As a result of the initial investigation, two officers were terminated,” Arnold wrote in a statement provided to FITSNews on Friday. “Information obtained after that investigation prompted an additional internal investigation.”

This subsequent investigation found that eight additional officers had “provided and received” test answers, according to Arnold.

Despite those officers being “cooperative throughout the investigative process,” Arnold confirmed they were “separated” from the department. He did not disclose the nature of those separations or whether they involved findings of misconduct.

A follow-up request seeking clarification on those separations went unanswered.

Instead, Arnold said the separations are subject to appeal through the SCCJA.

“The Mount Pleasant Police Department will not be making any further statements at this time,” he concluded.

Although the officers who allegedly cheated are no longer employed by the department, it remains unclear what, if any, implications the findings could have beyond their separation — including for past arrests or prosecutions.

The cheating probe is the latest incident to place MPPD back in the headlines.

Last August, Mount Pleasant police arrested a now-former Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) deputy on an indecent exposure charge. Earlier that summer, MPPD responded to yet another incident involving the former Sullivan’s Island police chief who was central to our “Pervert on Patrol” series.

Months earlier, a now former Mount Pleasant police officer was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Those cases are unrelated to the certification probe.

