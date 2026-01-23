Interstate 95: Tanker Fire Doused

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

Interstate 95 in South Carolina – a disaster zone under the best of circumstances – was closed in both directions for several hours on Friday (January 23, 2026) due to a tanker fire.

The conflagration was revealed to the public at approximately 12:03 p.m. EST by the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO).

“The interstate will remain closed for an extended period,” the agency warned on Facebook. “Drivers are strongly encouraged to avoid I-95 near mile marker 72 until further notice.”

Mile marker 72 is located near St. George, S.C., a town of 1,850 people situated approximately 46 miles northwest of downtown Charleston, S.C.

At 1:45 p.m. EST, the agency noted that the Interstate’s southbound lanes (headed from Santee, S.C. to Savannah, Georgia) had been reopened but its northbound lanes (headed in the opposite direction) remained shut down.

The charred remains of a tanker truck on Interstate 95 near St. George, South Carolina. (DCSO)

“Motorists are advised to continue using alternate routes and expect delays in the area,” the agency noted. “Additional updates will be provided as information becomes available.”

The driver of the tanker was able to flee the vehicle before it was consumed by the blaze. According to local law enforcement, he managed to avoid any injury in connection with the incident.

This is a developing situation, so please check back in the event we are able to obtain updated information…

