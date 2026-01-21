FITSPolitic LIVE: Wesley Donehue

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Thank you for watching episode two of FITSPolitic, the Palmetto State’s new top political podcast where we dive deep into the issues of the day with the state’s most prominent politicos.

This week we’re joined by Wesley Donehue, a S.C. political operator whose strategic brilliance and ruthless execution has led countless candidates and corporate clients to success, and which allowed him to build Push Digital, one of the nation’s premiere digital agencies.

There’s never a dull day for Donehue, who after selling Push last year dove back into political consulting and engaged in near-daily skirmishes with congresswoman and gubernatorial hopeful Nancy Mace. In this conversation we plan to catch up with Wes, as it’s been three years since his last appearance in the FITSNews studio, and to dive into how he sees the 2026 midterm elections playing out in the Palmetto State and beyond.

***

NEW LIVE SHOW WEDNESDAYS @ 7:00 P.M.

***

In case you missed our FITSPolitic premiere episode, we were joined by four-term attorney general and gubernatorial candidate Alan Wilson for a lively episode that discussed both his tenure in office as well as his plans if he wins the governor’s race this November. You can watch that compelling conversation here.

We will be joined next week by S.C. state legislator Joe White, a frequent FITSNews contributor who has stood out for his commitment to pushing for reform of the Palmetto State’s broken judicial system. Join us live next Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. as we talk to Joe about what’s going on under the S.C. state house dome this legislative session.

We’ve got a slate of great guests lined up as the 2026 day of decision draws ever closer. Be sure to subscribe to FITSNews.com so you don’t miss an episode of FITSPolitic, which airs on Wednesdays at 7:00 p.m. on YouTube, Facebook, X and FITSNews.com.

If you miss a live episode feel free to subscribe to FITSNews’ podcast feed where all episodes will also be uploaded.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

(Via: Travis Bell)

Dylan Nolan is the director of special projects at FITSNews. He graduated from the Darla Moore school of business in 2021 with an accounting degree. Got a tip or story idea for Dylan? Email him here. You can also engage him socially @DNolan2000.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

