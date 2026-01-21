FITSForum: Blast the S.C. State House!

Rick Todd: “Put working families first. Pass real tort reform. Stop letting a handful of trial lawyers control the future of our economy.”

by RICK TODD

On Wednesday afternoon, at 2:15 p.m. EST, the sound of truck horns will ring out across the South Carolina Statehouse. Dozens of semi-trucks will surround the Capitol, blast their horns in unison and deliver a clear message to the men and women inside: The working class is done being quiet.

We’re calling this day of action Truck the Statehouse. The men and women in our industry – drivers, dispatchers, warehouse workers, small business owners – are not protesters by nature. They’re workers. They show up early, stay lateand keep this state fed, clothed, and moving.

But they’re tired and they’re struggling.

Right now in South Carolina, the cost of living is outpacing wages for far too many people. Groceries, gas, rent, and insurance have all gone up. So has the cost of doing business, especially for small fleets and family-owned operations that make up the backbone of our trucking economy.

One of the biggest drivers of those costs is lawsuit abuse.

In our current system, small trucking companies and working-class employees are being crushed by legal threats that make every fender-bender a financial crisis. Insurance premiums have skyrocketed. Legal fees and settlements are putting companies out of business. Ultimately those costs get passed down to consumers in the form of higher prices on the things families need every day.

So why hasn’t the General Assembly acted?

Why is a strong tort reform bill, passed by the Senate, sitting on the sidelines?

Why do the voices of a few politically connected trial lawyers continue to drown out the voices of thousands of working people?

That’s what this week is about.

The horns you’ll hear on Wednesday are not a stunt. They’re not noise for the sake of spectacle. They’re a last resort from people who feel unseen and unheard.

We’ve tried meetings. We’ve written letters. We’ve testified in committee. Still, the system remains tilted in favor of those who know how to work it, not those who work.

So now we’re showing up. Not to yell. Not to riot. But to be heard.

Our members will deliver handwritten letters to lawmakers. They’ll line the Capitol grounds with trucks and signs. They’ll ask one simple thing of the legislature:

Put working families first. Pass real tort reform. Stop letting a handful of trial lawyers control the future of our economy.

To be clear we’re not coming to Columbia to attack the legislature. In fact, we want to thank lawmakers for some of the meaningful steps that have already been taken. The state has made smart investments in infrastructure and safety. We’ve seen real progress on roads, bridges, and freight corridors that help our industry function. DMV modernization has made vehicle registration and compliance more efficient. These things matter to our members and we’re grateful.

But gratitude doesn’t mean we stop asking for more.

Those gains are being undercut by an outdated legal system that punishes job creators and drains the wallets of working people.

We don’t want to fight. We want to partner. But we can’t keep carrying the load alone.

This week, we’re sounding the horn, literally, to remind legislators that South Carolina is watching. Working-class families matter. The time to act is now.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

J. Richards “Rick” Todd (Provided)

J. Richards “Rick” Todd is the president and CEO of the South Carolina Trucking Association, an “alliance of businesses that use trucks.” Their advocacy has positioned South Carolina’s motor carriers with excellent operating and tax conditions, by leading or participating in initiatives reforming and restructuring state government and improving highway infrastructure. Restoring fairness to the state’s auto-liability system is a top priority so that the state’s commercial fleets can competitively serve the state’s economic demands.

Rick is a Columbia native and began his career at SCTA in 1979 upon graduation from the University of South Carolina with a Degree in Journalism. He has been CEO since 1988. He has chaired, held leadership positions, and received numerous distinguished awards from state and national associations and organizations.

