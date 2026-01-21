DOGE SC Audit Exposes Overreach, Lack of Accountability at SCDOT

Rom Reddy: “Six out of ten SCDOT rules that govern South Carolinians were written by unelected bureaucrats.”

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

***

Two weeks after exposing extensive bureaucratic overreach at South Carolina’s social services agency, the pro-citizen DOGE SC movement has drawn a bead on the most visible failure of the Palmetto State’s taxpayer-funded Leviathan – the S.C. Department of Transportation (SCDOT).

In an audit released this week, the group founded by Isle of Palms businessman Rom Reddy determined South Carolina’s dilapidated infrastructure is the result of “a broken system” within SCDOT.

“This isn’t partisan,” Reddy said. “It’s about whether laws are made by elected representatives or quietly written by bureaucrats. Right now, South Carolina is being governed by regulation, not representation. And until that changes, our roads and our government will remain broken.”

Using its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) tools, DOGE SC undertook “a comprehensive, provision-by-provision analysis of SCDOT regulations to determine whether the agency is operating within the authority granted by the General Assembly.”

“The findings are alarming,” the report warned.

***

RELATED | DOGE SC TAKES ACCOUNTABILITY TO THE NEXT LEVEL

***

According to the analysis, only 3.1% of SCDOT regulations were “explicitly mandated by statute or federal law.” By contrast, a whopping 60% of regulations expanded statutory mandates “beyond what lawmakers clearly authorized, relying on vague legislative language to justify sweeping regulatory control.”

Most alarmingly, an estimated 36.9% of SCDOT provisions were “outright unauthorized, untethered from any statutory authority.”

That’s a whopping 96.9% of SCDOT regulations which were “either expanded beyond their statutory intent or never authorized at all,” according to Reddy’s group.

“This is exactly how power and wealth is transferred from the citizen to the government” Reddy said in announcing the findings. “South Carolina agencies are making policy, expanding the law, and in many cases inventing rules with no legal foundation, without a single vote by elected lawmakers.”

“Six out of ten SCDOT rules that govern South Carolinians were written by unelected bureaucrats to expand the scope of the law,” Reddy continued. “These rules function as law because agencies say they do. That is not oversight. That is delegation without limits.”

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

FITSNews has previously covered DOGE SC’s expansive policy launches (here and here), but Reddy’s movement has drilled down deep into the bureaucratic state this month as South Carolina lawmakers – the architects of this failed agency state – return to Columbia, S.C. for yet another year of massive spending increases accompanied by substandard results.

Taxpayers are fed up with this cycle of corruption and inefficacy, especially as it relates to our outdated infrastructure.

Reddy’s SCDOT audit comes as Palmetto State politicians have begun to raise the alarm regarding infrastructure issues. Just this week, U.S. congressman Ralph Norman published a guest column on this media outlet detailing his plan to address South Carolina’s crumbling roads and “dilapidated bridges.”

“South Carolina is objectively failing to maintain our infrastructure,” Norman observed.

As was the case on the issue of judicial reform, though, it appears Reddy’s “Revolutionaries” are the ones offering the most comprehensive proposed solutions. More importantly, Reddy’s proposals seek to address the flawed processes and structures holding the Palmetto State back – not merely the visible symptoms of this antiquated agency state’s perpetual failure.

“SCDOT is controlled by an unelected eight-member board appointed by legislators,” Reddy said. “That raises a serious separation-of-powers issue. Who is in charge? Who is accountable? Right now, the answer is no one.”

Until these processes are fixed, throwing more money at the state’s problems will continue to produce nothing but more expensive inefficiency.

Keep it tuned to FITSNews as we continue to track the ongoing infrastructure debate in the Palmetto State… and, as always, our microphone is open to anyone with an intelligent take on this issue.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

