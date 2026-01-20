Rom Reddy: Moral, Spiritual Gap Between The Governed and Those Doing the Governing

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by ROM REDDY

If there is one thing the DOGESC and Palmetto Revolution movement has discovered through its now vast network of volunteers and social media followers, it is how centered most of the South Carolina population is on a moral and spiritual basis, and how unhinged our government has become from that moral and spiritual compass.

Nothing emphasizes this gap more than H. 4176, the new casino bill. In case you have never heard of the casino bill, that is because our government, along with the highly funded private backers of this legislation, has come up with a clever cover name: the “I-95 Economic and Education Stimulus Act.” The heart of this bill is simple. It allows casino gambling in certain I-95 corridor counties. So why the diversion, clearly intended to obscure the facts?

Let me be clear. Unlike many conservatives, I do not oppose gambling per se. I agree that it is an addictive pastime that devastates poor families and redistributes money to government and private operators. However, the DOGESC philosophy has been unwavering. This country was formed on the dream of a self-governing citizen. If adults decide to gamble, that is their decision, and they should face the consequences without an all-powerful government telling them what to do.

My opposition is specific to casinos.

My wife Renee and I have spent the better part of the last two decades working in the United States and abroad to combat the scourge of child sex trafficking. We once believed it was a niche problem. We no longer believe that. It is widespread and pervasive, with little deterrent unless a high-profile individual is caught. Then we act as if the system works because a few well-known people were prosecuted.

The reality is starkly different.

The United States is a hotbed of child sex trafficking. The consumers of this sickness pay large premiums to satisfy their desires with little consequence. Sex trafficking now generates revenue second only to weapons sales.

With this as background, the “I-95 Economic and Education Stimulus Act” should be renamed the “Sex Trafficking and Child Endangerment Act.” We will post the name of every legislator and elected official who supports H. 4176 on our website and social media so that you, the citizen, can rise up and reassert our moral obligation to protect the most vulnerable in our society. Vote them out not based on personality, but on a lack of moral clarity, which disqualifies them from leadership. We are not a society if we fail to do this.

Let no one claim this is unsubstantiated opinion. Below is information that lawmakers themselves can and should read so they cannot later claim ignorance, or worse, reframe the debate as equivalent to the lottery, which is a popular and misleading talking point.

The casino industry’s own trade groups are raising the alarm.

Alex Costello, Vice President of the American Gaming Association, said, “Hotels, particularly our resort-style casinos, are a real target for traffickers. We run world-class entertainment venues with high levels of security and a lot of financial transactions being exchanged. While this brings a lot of customers through the doors, it is also unfortunately a very inviting environment for traffickers.”

The National Indian Gaming Commission has stated it is very active in raising awareness regarding human trafficking in the 524 casinos operated by 248 Native American tribes across 29 states.

A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department sex trafficking case study conducted in conjunction with Arizona State University found the following:

64.7 percent of sex trafficker arrests involved a minor victim under age 18

Only 16.3 percent of minor victims wanted to cooperate with prosecution. Should we be surprised that children are frightened.

As a result, 73.4 percent of cases were never prosecuted

20.5 percent of victims were transported from another state, highlighting the significance of South Carolina’s I-95 corridor

80 percent of traffickers had prior criminal records, and one in six were gang members

There is also a lawsuit filed by a fourteen-year-old, identified as Tayla D, against several Las Vegas casinos, describing how she and other children were trafficked. The case was dismissed due to statute of limitations issues and the difficulty of proving casinos should have known. Incredibly, in a motion to dismiss (.pdf), the casinos claimed they were “proud supporters of nonprofit organizations that help trafficking survivors in their recovery.” They openly acknowledge the prevalence of trafficking while arguing ignorance in court.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission studied sex trafficking in casinos and referenced the American Gaming Association’s focus on the “pervasive human rights offense of sex trafficking as it relates to casinos.” The commission also noted trafficking is significantly underreported. The report further stated that trafficking crosses racial, gender, and economic lines, but disproportionately impacts younger, poorer individuals from marginalized communities.

This is precisely why the I-95 corridor location matters. In some impoverished areas, trafficking profits are so large that family members voluntarily traffic their own children, often promised “no penetration,” which is almost always a lie used to assuage guilt.

Finally, the economics of this legislation must be exposed.

Eighty-five percent of gross gambling revenue (wagers minus payouts to players) goes to private operators. The remaining fifteen percent is a gambling tax, rebranded as the “state privilege tax.” According to the latest proposal by Representative Bruce Bannister, portions of this government share appear designed to buy political support. What else explains thirty-five percent of the state’s portion being allocated to the South Carolina Conservation Bank? Is that an attempt to secure left-wing support, and an incentive for Governor Henry McMaster not to veto the bill in pursuit of his stated goal to be a conservation Governor with our money.

Here is a better idea. Give excess money back to the citizen and let them decide.

To our supporters and to all citizens of South Carolina, protect our children and young adults and punish anyone who supports H. 4176. I have only provided a sampling of the available information, more than enough to prevent lawmakers from claiming ignorance.

To lawmakers who support H. 4176, you are complicit in creating a profit stream on the backs of minors and vulnerable young adults. Shame on you.

Please contact your legislator and tell them to STOP THE CASINO.

