Week in Review: RJ May Sentenced, David Pascoe Targeted, True Crime Update

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

***

Disgraced former South Carolina lawmaker RJ May III was held accountable for his horrific crimes in federal court this week when U.S. district judge Cameron Currie sentenced the confessed child pornography distributor to nearly eighteen years behind bars.

May pleaded guilty back in September 2025 to five counts of possessing graphic child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and distributing it to more than 100 users across 18 states, six countries and three continents. The depravity of the material May disseminated truly defied comprehension – making this one of the more difficult cases we’ve ever had to cover.

Our Andy Fancher provided a detailed update on May’s sentencing – and discussed the upcoming (and even more depraved) federal case against disgraced South Carolina magistrate James B. “Skip” Gosnell. Fancher also dove into his coverage of S.C. first circuit solicitor David Pascoe – who dropped some bombs on the 2026 Palmetto State governor’s race this past week.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Joining me next in the studio was our Dylan Nolan, who discussed efforts by South Carolina Republican party officials and their legislative allies to kick Pascoe off the ballot.

Will that effort cause collateral damage, though?

And result in backlash on the GOP?

In our final segment, research director Jenn Wood joined me to discuss a major update in one of the most frustrating unsolved mysteries we’ve covered here at FITSNews: the Death on the Tracks saga. Jenn and I also talked about the latest developments in convicted killer Alex Murdaugh’s appeal – as well as the status of several other criminal cases she’s been following closely for our media outlet.

As always, a big shoutout to everyone who watched this week’s program. Remember, your support enables everything we do at FITSNews. The lights, the cameras, the accountability… all of it is made possible by your subscriptions. If you value the sort of independent, unapologetic coverage we provide – please help us out and consider subscribing today!

Oh, and if you are already a subscriber, please consider gifting a subscription to a friend – or purchasing some of our cool new merch!

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

