Judge Sets Six-Figure Bonds in Midlands Animal Cruelty Case

by ERIN PARROTT

***

A Lexington County magistrate set six-figure bonds and sweeping release conditions this week for suspended veterinarian Michael Terence Sauer and his partner, Julia Evans Pickett, as prosecutors detailed what they described as an extraordinary, large-scale animal cruelty investigation involving scores of animals – many of them dead, dying, or severely neglected.

The bond court proceedings this week were held on newly filed charges, reflecting what prosecutors described as an expanding investigation involving additional animals, properties and alleged conduct.

As previously reported by FITSNews, Pickett was arrested on December 31, 2025, by deputies with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) on multiple counts tied to the alleged torture and gross mistreatment of animals, according to inmate records.

Sauer – who owned and operated the since-shuttered Paws and Claws Animal Clinic in Lexington – has faced multiple criminal charges in recent years, including a 2023 first-degree burglary arrest while allegedly under the influence of nitrous oxide and armed with a hatchet. In 2025, Sauer was arrested again in Lexington County on a litany of offenses – from DUI and hit-and-run to sniffing aromatic hydrocarbons – while his veterinary license remained under heavy restriction pending regulatory action by the S.C. Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners.

***

Lexington County animal control officers arrive for a bond hearing in a high-profile animal torture and cruelty investigation in Lexington, S.C. on the morning of January 15, 2026. (Dylan Nolan/FITSNews)

***

Both Sauer, 41, and Pickett, 29, were arrested on Wednesday (January 14, 2026) in connection with the latest charges filed against them. They appeared separately before magistrate Larry Saunders in Lexington County bond court on Thursday (January 15, 2026), to answer to allegations of ill treatment, torture and the improper burial of animals across multiple properties in the Midlands.

According to court records and testimony, Pickett faces more than a dozen animal cruelty charges, including counts alleging animal torture, as well as two charges related to the improper burial of dead animals. Sauer faces multiple felony and misdemeanor counts, including ill treatment of animals and failure to bury a dead animal.

Judge Saunders ordered that all charges for both defendants be sent to General Sessions Court, consolidating magistrate-level and higher-court matters. Both Sauer and Pickett were given a February 12, 2026 court date and advised of their right to request preliminary hearings.

***

‘DEPLORABLE’ CONDITIONS

During Pickett’s bond hearing, assistant solicitor Suzanne Shaw and Lexington County Animal Services investigators described what they said was a large-scale seizure involving approximately 100 animals across two properties, including dogs, cats, poultry, and livestock. Authorities testified that animals were found without adequate food, water, or shelter – some confined in unsanitary enclosures, and others already dead when warrants were executed.

Investigators further testified that several animals required emergency care, that additional animals later died due to their condition, and that disease testing revealed contagious poultry illnesses, raising concerns about broader agricultural and public-health risks.

Prosecutors also alleged that Pickett attempted to rehome or conceal animals after the investigation began – a claim Pickett disputed during the hearing.

***

***

SAUER’S LICENSE HISTORY LOOMS LARGE

Sauer’s bond hearing unfolded against the backdrop of his long-running professional and criminal troubles, previously chronicled by FITSNews. His veterinary license has been under heavy restriction – and later re-suspension – following disciplinary findings by the state board related to negligent treatment, falsified records, and criminal conduct.

In bond court, Shaw alleged Sauer continued to possess veterinary medications and equipment and may have treated animals despite his suspended status – allegations Sauer denied, telling the court he had not performed surgery or veterinary procedures while suspended and that most of the animals were under Pickett’s care.

***

***

BOND SET, CONDITIONS IMPOSED

Judge Saunders set substantial surety bonds for both defendants and imposed sweeping conditions on their release, citing the seriousness of the allegations and concerns raised by prosecutors during bond court. For Sauer, the court ordered a $10,000 surety bond on each count of ill treatment of animals and the animal torture charges, along with a $232.50 bond on the misdemeanor charge related to the improper burial of a dead animal, the statutory maximum for that offense. For Pickett, the judge set $10,000 surety bonds on each animal cruelty count – totaling approximately $150,000 – in addition to two $232.50 bonds for the improper burial charges.

As a condition of release, both Sauer and Pickett were barred from having any animals in their custody or on their property and prohibited from accessing or using the internet while out on bond. Sauer was further ordered not to practice veterinary medicine in any capacity, formal or informal, during the pendency of the case.

The court warned that any violation of bond conditions or failure to appear could result in immediate revocation of bond and additional criminal penalties.

***

***

PUBLIC RESPONSE AND ONGOING INVESTIGATION

The arrests and bond hearings follow earlier FITSNews reporting that first detailed Pickett’s arrest and the scope of the investigation, which animal-welfare advocates have described as among the most disturbing recent cases in Lexington County. Authorities have said the investigation remains active and that additional charges are possible as evidence is reviewed and necropsy results are finalized.

As with all criminal cases, both Sauer and Pickett are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

FITSNews will continue tracking court filings, animal-control records, and regulatory actions connected to this case as it moves toward General Sessions Court.

***

***

