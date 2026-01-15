FITSForum: S.C. Republicans Should Support True Closed Primaries

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by CJ WESTFALL

***

As Chairman of the Dorchester County Republican Party, I’ve watched with growing concern as efforts to finally close our primaries in South Carolina have been hijacked by political insiders in Columbia. The push for closed primaries is a long-overdue reform that the vast majority of South Carolina Republicans support: ensuring that only registered Republicans vote in Republican primaries, preventing Democrats and independents from crossing over to influence our nominations.

But two competing bills are now before the House Judiciary Committee — H. 3310 (the clean closed primaries bill) and H. 3643 (a closed primaries bill introduced by Rep. Brandon Newton, backed by SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick). While both claim to deliver closed primaries, only H. 3310 does so without handing unprecedented power to party insiders to decide who can run and who gets on the ballot. It’s important to note, if it were up to party insiders, President Donald Trump would not have been our nominee. People should be given the power to choose candidates as they always have.

***

THE CORE ISSUE

Who will decide our nominees: voters? Or the Swamp?

South Carolina’s current open primary system allows anyone—registered Democrats or independents—to vote in our Republican primaries. This has led to real problems, including crossover voting that dilutes conservative voices and oftentimes elects more moderate candidates in conservative strongholds.

The clean bill (H. 3310), sponsored by Reps. James Burns and others, fixes this the right way:

It requires voters to register their party affiliation (Republican, Democrat, or unaffiliated/independent) on their voter registration form.

Only registered members of a party can vote in that party’s partisan primary.

It includes provisions for voters to change affiliation (with a 30-day window before primaries just like Florida does) and ensures the State Election Commission helps capture this data.

Crucially, it does not impose new barriers on candidates—it focuses purely on voter participation, letting the people decide nominees through votes, not insider waivers.

This is straightforward, constitutional, and voter-empowering. It closes the primaries without creating new mechanisms for party bosses to exclude challengers.

***

***

THE “INCUMBENT PROTCTION ACT”

The establishment bill – H.3643 – is being sold as the “workable” solution for closed primaries, but it includes several troubling provisions that go far beyond closing primaries:

1. The “2 out of 3” Primary Voting Requirement for Candidates — Candidates must have voted in two of the last three statewide primaries of the party (or get a waiver from the state executive committee). This is a direct barrier to new or recently switched candidates.

We’ve seen this before: In 2022, the SCGOP added a similar rule for party delegates, and it caused chaos. Multiple reports highlighted data mismatches that wrongly disqualified longtime Republicans from serving as delegates and candidates in GOP County Conventions. Good conservatives were barred because of bureaucratic errors—not disloyalty. The 2 of 3 primary voting requirement recently implemented within the party atmosphere kept a bright and highly energetic young person from being able to step up and run for 3rd Vice Chair at the April DCRP Convention last year – I had to inform them that due to new rules from party insiders in Columbia, they wouldn’t qualify to run to serve our organization.

Now, this rule is being applied to candidates, not just party elections. Why? Because First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe — a proven anti-corruption fighter who led the prosecution of the Richard Quinn pay-to-play scandal — is running for Attorney General. Pascoe switched from Democrat to Republican here in Dorchester County, something that became a national news story. If H. 3643 passes, he could be blocked unless the state executive committee grants a waiver.

Who controls those waivers? Party insiders. This isn’t about preventing “Democrats from jumping in”—it’s about protecting the establishment from a genuine reformer.

***

***

2. Authority for Party Insiders to Open Filing to Democrats or Unaffiliated — The bill allows the State Executive Committee to open candidate filing to unaffiliated or even other-party registrants by resolution. Since the committee is controlled by a majority loyal to leadership, this gives them the power to let in (or keep out) whomever they want.

3. Other Sneaky Additions — It extends the candidate filing period by five days, allows extra $100 “certification fees,” and more. These aren’t about closing primaries—they’re about making challenges harder and consolidating power.

Chairman McKissick’s recent email urging unity claims H. 3643 is the “best option” and that H. 3310 would “force” Democrats onto our ballot (like Jim Clyburn running as a Democrat in our primary). With respect that is simply false — H. 3310 closes voting to registered Republicans only, and it doesn’t force parties to certify unqualified candidates.

The real division isn’t between Republicans — it’s between those who want voter choice and those who want insider control.

***

***

HARNESSING GRASSROOTS ENERGY FOR INSIDER GAIN

For decades, grassroots Republican activists across South Carolina have fought tirelessly for closed primaries to protect our party’s integrity and ensure nominees reflect the will of actual Republicans—not crossover voters. That energy is real, widespread, and powerful.

Now, party insiders in Columbia are attempting to harness that long-standing grassroots momentum to push through H. 3643, a bill that masquerades as closed-primary reform while quietly expanding their own power to gatekeep candidates and protect incumbents.

They are taking the sincere desire of millions of South Carolinians for fair, closed primaries and twisting it into a tool for the “good ole boys” club.

***

DEMAND REAL REFORM, NOT INCUMBENT PROTECTION

If H. 3643 moves forward in committee or on the House floor, GOP activists should not give up the fight. Reach out to your legislators immediately and demand amendments to strip out the most dangerous provisions:

– Remove the “2 out of 3” primary voting requirement for candidates (or at minimum, make waivers automatic for first-time switchers in the initial cycle).

– Eliminate the authority for the state executive committee to unilaterally open candidate filing to unaffiliated or other-party registrants.

– Cut the extra fees, extended filing periods, and other incumbent-protection add-ons.

We can still achieve true closed primaries — but not at the cost of handing more power to the swamp.

***

***

A WELCOMING PARTY, NOT AN EXCLUSIVE CLUB

As I said in a recent speech to Dorchester Republicans: We should be a welcoming party, not an exclusive one. Party switchers like Solicitor David Pascoe and Rep. Harriet Holman have switched parties to fight for Republican values. Blocking them with insider rules sends the message that the SCGOP is more interested in protecting the “good ole boys” club than in welcoming new fighters against corruption.

Party insiders shouldn’t decide our nominees—the people should, through fair primaries. That’s why Dorchester County is pushing back against efforts to denounce Pascoe and why we support H.3310 as the clean path forward.

***

CALL TO ACTION

The House Constitutional Laws Subcommittee hearing on these bills is scheduled for Wednesday, January 21, 2026, at 12:00 PM in Room 516 of the Blatt Building. Contact these key members and urge them to support H.3310 and oppose H.3643 (or amend it heavily if it advances):

Chairman Jay Jordan: (843) 229-1874 | JayJordan@schouse.gov

Weston Newton: (803) 734-3120 | WestonNewton@schouse.gov

Cody Mitchell: (803) 427-6487 | CodyMitchell@schouse.gov

Justin Bamberg: (803) 212-6907 | JustinBamberg@schouse.gov

Spencer Wetmore: (843) 693-8292 | SpencerWetmore@schouse.gov

Submit written testimony to HJudConstitutionalLaws@schouse.gov and attend if you can.

South Carolina Republicans deserve primaries closed to outsiders—without giving insiders the power to pick winners. Let’s pass real reform with H.3310. The voters, not the swamp, should choose our nominees.

For more details, read the full text of H. 3310 on the S.C. Legislature’s website.

Stay engaged, stay vigilant.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

CJ Westfall is the chairman of the Dorchester County Republican Party

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

