Mike Reichenbach: It’s Time for a New Age of Conservative Leadership

by MIKE REICHENBACH

***

Faith, family, and hard work are the cornerstones of my life, and they are the values that guide my commitment to serve South Carolina.

My story begins with a courageous young woman, my birth mom. At just fourteen years old she faced enormous pressure. Her boyfriend walked away. Her own mother urged her to have an abortion. But she chose life. After a time in foster care, I was adopted by parents who loved me as their own, even though I didn’t look like them. They raised me with faith in God, devotion to family, and belief in the dignity of hard work. Their love and those values shaped the course of my life.

They’re why I worked hard in school, how I met my incredible wife of 30 years, Charisse, and why we built successful businesses together. Those same values led me to public service in the State Senate – and now to proudly stand alongside Attorney General Alan Wilson, as his choice for Lieutenant Governor.

I am honored to partner with Alan Wilson, united in a conservative vision for a stronger, safer, and more prosperous South Carolina. Alan Wilson is the clear choice to be our next Governor, and I am ready to help him defend our families, our freedoms, and our values.

***

With faith in God, the support of my wife, and a willingness to take risks, I built my career in the private sector. Charisse and I started and now run three successful businesses, learning firsthand what it takes to create jobs and meet payroll.

In 2008, Charisse and I faced a life-altering decision: move our family to China or leave corporate America to venture on our own. With two young children at home, I took a leap of faith, invested our entire life savings and bought our first car dealership – right as the Great Recession hit.

I know what it’s like to lie awake at night worrying about payroll, about tomorrow, about the families who depend on your decisions. We survived because of fiscal discipline, tough choices, and trusting in God. Those lessons shaped my belief that government should protect our freedoms – not dictate our lives.

That’s why this new age of conservative leadership matters.

***

Alan Wilson and Mike Reichenbach at SC Life‘s Proudly Pro-Life event.

***

For more than a decade, Alan Wilson has been an effective leader as our Attorney General, committed to defending our families and our values. While other states have defunded and degraded law enforcement, South Carolina chose a better path. Today, our violent crime is at its lowest since 1995. And as a 20+ year sworn, commissioned volunteer law enforcement officer, I know firsthand what our women and men in law enforcement face every day.

Public safety is a moral obligation – not a political talking point and there is no stronger candidate on law and order than Alan Wilson. He’s fought to protect our children, prosecute dangerous cartel members and drug traffickers, reform our judicial system. His dedication to safeguarding our communities is unmatched.

I’ve watched him support President Donald Trump and defend the America First agenda, fight to save women’s sports, protect religious liberty, and combat illegal immigration. His record speaks for itself.

Together, Alan and I are committed to ushering in a new age of conservative leadership focused on making life more affordable for families across our state. That means finally fixing our crumbling roads and bridges, reducing time stuck in traffic, and restoring precious family time.

***

***

We will reform our education system by prioritizing school choice and ensuring classrooms are for places of learning – not indoctrination. And we will slash spending and root out fraud, waste, and abuse in all levels of government. Too often our state is getting left behind. We need to make South Carolina competitive again and ensure your hard-earned tax dollars are being spent responsibly and transparently. As a businessman who has created jobs and balanced budgets, I will bring that mindset to the Wilson-Reichenbach Administration.

This election is about more than offices and titles – it’s about the future of South Carolina. It’s about remaining a state that honors God, strengthens families, upholds the rule of law, and protecting the freedoms that make South Carolina exceptional.

Alan Wilson has proven his conviction to lead on the battlefield and in government with courage and integrity. I am proud to stand with him and ready to serve the people of our great state as your next Lieutenant Governor.

Together, we will usher in a new age of conservative leadership that protects South Carolina’s families and values and takes our state to its greatest heights.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Mike Reichenbach is a Christian conservative, proven businessman, and state senator. Husband to Charisse and dad of two, he’s Attorney General Alan Wilson’s pick for Lieutenant Governor.

***

