Crossroads 2026: Pamela Evette Eyes Governor’s Son as Running Mate

by WILL FOLKS

South Carolina lieutenant governor Pamela Evette is reportedly eyeing the son of governor Henry McMaster as her 2026 running mate – although it remains to be seen whether the “Evette-McMaster” ticket is a legitimate possibility or merely political posturing.

The governor’s son – Columbia, S.C. attorney Henry D. McMaster – was previously touted as a potential candidate for attorney general. Family considerations precluded him from entering that race, however. Just last week, McMaster Jr. reached out to several political intimates affirming his decision not to campaign for the Palmetto State’s top prosecutorial office.

Wouldn’t these same family considerations also preclude him from campaigning for lieutenant governor?

McMaster Jr., 37, of Columbia, S.C. has never run for political office. His father, however, is one of South Carolina’s most well-known career politicians – having served eight years as attorney general, two years as lieutenant governor and the past nine years as governor.

That’s nearly two decades in statewide office… imbuing his son with substantial name identification amongst GOP voters statewide.

The elder McMaster tapped Evette as his running mate ahead of the 2018 Republican gubernatorial primary. Could Evette now tap McMaster’s son as her No. 2? Just two weeks ago, McMaster Jr. contributed the maximum $3,500 to Evette’s 2026 gubernatorial bid – further stoking speculation about his potential as a lieutenant gubernatorial prospect.

Sources familiar with Evette’s shortlist for lieutenant governor have indicated she is more likely to choose a Lowcountry lawmaker – possibly state representative Gil Gatch – as her No. 2.

“She’s trying to freeze supporters (of McMaster),” one political observer speculated.

Others have suggested Evette is attempting to curry favor with U.S. president Donald Trump, a supporter of the elder McMaster who has been closely following the gubernatorial race. Trump’s endorsement of McMaster in 2018 saved his bacon against Upstate businessman John Warren – who nearly ousted the status quo incumbent in that year’s GOP primary.

What an incredible servant leader for South Carolina @PamelaEvette pic.twitter.com/ybEt98j2EX — Gil Gatch (@GilGatch) October 25, 2025

Evette is one of four top-tier GOP candidates seeking the governorship of the Palmetto State in 2026. Also running are four-term attorney general Alan Wilson, first district congresswoman Nancy Mace and fifth district congressman Ralph Norman.

The most recent independent polling in this race had Evette running in second place behind Wilson – just ahead of Norman and Mace – although the contest is extremely fluid and likely headed for a runoff.

Of potential interest (and relevance), Mace has been effusively praising governor McMaster in recent weeks – missing no opportunity to defend him from his detractors while touting his supposed leadership on any number of issues.

Partisan primary elections in South Carolina are scheduled for June 9, 2026. In the event no candidate receives a majority of votes on the first ballot – a distinct likelihood in this election – a head-to-head runoff between the top two vote-getters would be held two weeks later (on June 23, 2026). The GOP primary is the race to watch in South Carolina, as Democrats haven’t won a gubernatorial election since 1998 – and haven’t won a statewide contest since 2006.

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

