Clemson Development Scandal: Investigation Requested

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by JENN WOOD

***

The widening controversy surrounding Clemson University‘s role in a now-abandoned Upstate, South Carolina development project has officially reached the Palmetto State’s powerful legislative branch – prompting high-level calls for an independent investigation.

On Wednesday (January 14, 2026), S.C. Senate president Thomas C. Alexander formally requested (.pdf) an independent review of the controversial Newry Mill development— citing “public questions and concerns” and the growing volume of records produced by Oconee County Council and Clemson University itself.

Alexander has asked the S.C. Office of Inspector General (SCOIG) – led by Brian D. Lamkin – to lead the investigation.

House Speaker Murrell Smith Jr. joined Alexander in making this request (.pdf), signaling alignment between the two powerful legislative leaders as scrutiny intensifies over what Clemson officials knew, when they knew it, and how the university communicated — or failed to communicate — those facts to the public.

The calls for a formal investigatory review mark a significant escalation in a saga that has already prompted Clemson president James P. Clements‘ resignation, exposed extensive behind-the-scenes coordination with a politically connected developer and prompted repeated revisions of the university’s public narrative.

Clements and Clemson trustee Nikki Haley also resigned their seats on the corporate board of a company tied to the massive 5,200 -home project.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

A REQUEST FOR OVERSIGHT

In his letter and accompanying public statement (.pdf), Alexander said his request followed a review of “extensive materials” provided by both Oconee County Council and Clemson University, and was intended to “ensure accountability and uphold public confidence.”

While the statement does not assume misconduct, its framing is notable. The Senate president did not ask for clarification, mediation, or further explanation — but for an independent review by the state’s top watchdog.

Speaker Smith echoed that position, underscoring the need for an external examination rather than internal assurances – particularly given Clemson’s evolving explanations about its role in the Newry project.

Together, these requests place the Inspector General squarely in the middle of a dispute that has shifted from a local zoning controversy into a statewide governance and transparency issue.

***

RELATED | CLEMSON UPDATES EMPLOYEES AS QUESTIONS PERSIST

***

A STORY THAT KEPT CHANGING

As FITSNews has previously reported, Clemson University initially denied having any knowledge of the Newry development, a proposed Oconee County project linked to United Homes Group (UHG) and its founder, Clemson mega-donor Michael Nieri.

Those denials began unraveling, however, after FOIA records obtained by Oconee County revealed senior Clemson officials engaging in detailed discussions with UHG and Great Southern Homes executives — including site visits, housing density discussions, and a joint trip to Purdue University to study a comparable research-park model.

Subsequent FOIA batches showed Clemson coordinating crisis messaging with an outside public-relations firm, NP Strategy, and in some cases helping draft statements later attributed publicly to UHG — even as the university insisted it was not involved in the project.

Clemson’s public narrative has shifted repeatedly — first denying any knowledge of the project, then acknowledging awareness while denying involvement, later disputing any role in the housing component, and ultimately asserting that the development was not a United Homes Group project at all.

Those claims have been contradicted by internal emails, public records, and sworn statements now under review.

***

***

WHY STATE LEADERS STEPPED IN

Alexander’s request makes clear that the issue is no longer limited to whether Clemson complied with internal policies — but whether the public was misled by a powerful state institution attempting to manage a growing scandal.

The involvement of senior university leadership, paid board relationships between Clemson officials and UHG, and the use of outside crisis-communications consultants have raised questions that extend beyond local governance and into statewide oversight territory.

Speaker Smith’s decision to join the call further suggests concern that Clemson’s assurances alone are insufficient to resolve lingering doubts.

***

RELATED | TIGER BY THE TAIL

***

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT

The State Inspector General has not yet publicly responded to the request, nor indicated the scope or timeline of any potential review.

If undertaken, the inquiry could examine:

Clemson’s communications with UHG and related entities

The accuracy of public statements issued by the university

Whether public resources were used to assist private developers

And whether conflicts of interest were appropriately disclosed and managed

For now, Clemson University has maintained that its actions were appropriate and consistent with its land-grant mission. But with legislative leaders now calling for an independent review, the university’s handling of the Newry project — and the narrative surrounding it — is poised to receive its most intensive examination yet.

Matthew Durham, chairman of Oconee County Council, is the local leader whose FOIA requests have driven this narrative from the beginning. Durham praised state representative Adam Duncan for pushing for the inquiry, crediting him with “standing up for Oconee County” and insisting that his constituents receive “transparency and answers.”

“For months, our community has asked reasonable questions and received an ever changing narrative from Clemson University and United Homes Group,” Durham said in a statement responding to the news. “I’m grateful that Speaker Murrell Smith and Senate President Thomas Alexander agree the right next step is an independent review by the Inspector General.”

“Now that an independent review is underway, I respect the process and will let it do its work,” Durham added. “Oconee County deserves clear answers.”

FITSNews will continue to follow this developing story as additional records are reviewed and state officials determine next steps.

***

LETTER TO THE INSPECTOR GENERAL

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

As a private investigator turned journalist, Jenn Wood brings a unique skill set to FITSNews as its research director. Known for her meticulous sourcing and victim-centered approach, she helps shape the newsroom’s most complex investigative stories while producing the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts. Jenn lives in South Carolina with her family, where her work continues to spotlight truth, accountability, and justice.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

