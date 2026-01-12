Weston Newton: A Record of Results, Not Rhetoric

“Voters are smart enough to tell the difference between conviction and convenience…”

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WESTON J. NEWTON

***

Public service should be about results, not rhetoric. During my time in the South Carolina House, my focus has remained the same: passing legislation that protects families, strengthens our economy, and reflects the values of the people I represent.

That includes working on legislation to increase transparency, strengthen safeguards for minors online, and ensure that companies profiting from these platforms take seriously their responsibility to protect children—not exploit them.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

I’m also proud of my work on legislation that promotes economic growth and legal certainty for South Carolina businesses. Clear rules, predictable outcomes, and a fair legal climate matter—not just to employers, but to workers and families whose livelihoods depend on a strong economy.

And I remain proud to have supported the Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act. That vote reflected a deeply held belief shared by many South Carolinians: that unborn children deserve protection once a heartbeat can be detected. It was a values-driven decision rooted in respect for life, not political calculation.

Recently, I have received criticism about my professional background and my record as a legislator, so let me be clear. I am not a trial attorney. I am a real estate and business lawyer. My work involves transactions, contracts, and property matters – not trial work. I rarely appear before circuit or appellate judges, and I do not make a living litigating cases in courtrooms affected by judicial appointments made by the General Assembly. I have never served on the committee that screens judges (JMSC). That distinction matters, and it underscores the independence I bring to my legislative role.

***

***

As a member of the S.C. House of Representatives and Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, I strive to be a steady, thoughtful voice – someone who studies the details, listens to stakeholders, and helps move complex legislation across the finish line for the betterment of our State. I’m less interested in press hits than I am in durable policy that serves South Carolina well.

A recent critic, who is new to the Republican Party, submitted a piece to this website questioning my leadership at Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee. Voters are smart enough to tell the difference between conviction and convenience—and they understand that a tiger doesn’t change its stripes simply because the political winds shift.

I’ll continue doing what I’ve always done: promoting transparency, focusing on results, standing on principle, and working every day to protect families, support businesses, and uphold the values that matter to South Carolinians.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Weston J. Newton represents District 120 in the South Carolina House of Representatives. He is chairman of the chamber’s judiciary committee.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

