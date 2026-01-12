SLED Investigating ‘Incendiary Ammunition’ Attack on Greenville Cop

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

Agents of the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place early Sunday morning after an apparent ambush-style “incendiary ammunition” attack on an officer with the Greenville Police Department (GPD).

According to a news release from the statewide law enforcement agency, the GPD officer was parked in his patrol vehicle at the county law enforcement center (4 McGee Street) in downtown Greenville at approximately 1:40 a.m. EST on Sunday morning (January 11, 2026) when the ambush took place.

At that point, the officer’s patrol car was approached by a vehicle driven by a gunman armed with incendiary shotgun ammunition.

“The officer was shot by a man who drove up next to the patrol vehicle and fired,” SLED noted. “The man then drove off.”

(FITSTube)

According to SLED, the vehicle driven by the assailant was identified and located shortly after the attack by deputies of the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) – prompting a “vehicle pursuit.” During that pursuit, there was an exchange of gunfire and a car cash involving both GCSO and the suspect.

“Following the pursuit, there was another exchange of gunfire,” SLED’s release noted.

The driver of the suspect vehicle, identified by the county coroner as 42-year-old David William Lane, was found deceased in his vehicle in a parking lot approximately five-and-a-half miles east-southeast of the site of the ambush attack.

According to the coroner, Lane died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Meanwhile, the officer injured in the parking lot attack miraculously survived the incident – and has already been released from the hospital.

SLED’s investigation into the incident – requested by GPD and GSCO – is ongoing.

SLED conducts investigations into officer-involved shootings (OIS) at the request of the vast majority of local law enforcement jurisdictions in the Palmetto State. The agency’s goal is to conduct thorough, independent criminal investigations in as timely a manner as possible – interviewing witnesses, collecting relevant evidence and conducting the necessary forensic tests.

Information gathered during the course of the investigation will be summarized in a case file report to the prosecutor with jurisdiction over the matter.

After 45 officer-involved shootings in South Carolina last year, there have been two such incidents in South Carolina so far in 2026.

(SLED)

