John-Paul Miller Pleads ‘Not Guilty’ as Protesters Swarm Florence Courthouse

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by JENN WOOD

***

Embattled South Carolina pastor John-Paul Miller appeared in federal court in Florence, S.C. this week and pleaded not guilty to charges of cyberstalking and making false statements to investigators.

Miller’s arraignment marked his first formal appearance in federal court since being indicted last month in connection with allegations that prosecutors say spanned more than a year and – culminated on the day his late wife, aspiring missionary and Myrtle Beach, S.C. worship leader Mica Francis Miller, was found dead in a North Carolina state park.

While Miller is not charged with causing her death, federal authorities alleged he engaged in a prolonged campaign of harassment, surveillance, and coercive control in the months leading up to it.

Exclusively reported by FITSNews, Mica Miller’s tragic death captured the attention of a global audience. To recap: Miller was found dead of a gunshot wound to the head at 4:23 p.m. EST on April 27, 2024 at North Carolina’s Lumber River State Park – a sprawling 14,000-acre wilderness located roughly an hour’s drive northwest of Myrtle Beach. Her body was found at this secluded location a short time after she called 911 asking the operator to pinpoint her phone – stating she was “going to kill herself” and wanted her family to be able to find her body.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Mica had traveled to the park from Myrtle Beach earlier that day, and her body was ultimately found in a swampy area approximately 40 meters from where police recovered spent shell casings and her belongings. She died less than 48 hours after serving divorce papers to John-Paul Miller, pastor of the since-shuttered Solid Rock at Market Common church.

The hearing on Monday (January 12, 2026) was brief and procedural, but the scene outside was anything but…

More than an hour before Miller’s scheduled arraignment, Courtroom No. 3 at the J.L. McMillan Federal Building had already reached capacity – forcing late arrivals to wait outside. In keeping with the extensive attention drawn by the case, a large and vocal group of protesters had gathered around the courthouse – chanting and holding signs as Miller and his attorneys arrived and departed under heightened public scrutiny.

Miller entered his plea (.pdf) before federal magistrate Thomas E. Rogers III, formally acknowledging receipt of the indictment and pleading not guilty in open court.

***

***

BOND CONDITIONS SET

Rogers ordered Miller released under a detailed set of conditions, formalized in a written order (.pdf) filed shortly after the hearing. Under these conditions, Miller will remain under the supervision of U.S. Probation and is prohibited from traveling outside of South Carolina without prior authorization. He is further barred from having any direct or indirect contact with any person who is or may be a victim or witness in the investigation or prosecution.

As part of the release order, Miller must surrender his passport and refrain from obtaining new travel documents, may not possess firearms or other weapons, and is subject to location monitoring as directed by pretrial services. The court further ordered Miller to refrain from illegal drug use and to submit to substance testing, if required.

In addition to these specific restrictions, the court imposed standard conditions requiring Miller to obey all federal, state, and local laws, appear at all future court proceedings, and notify authorities of any change in residence or contact information. Miller was released on an unsecured $100,000 appearance bond – meaning no cash was required up front. However, Miller’s bond may be forfeited if he violates the conditions of his release or fails to appear in court as ordered.

As part of Monday’s proceedings, Miller also waived his rights under the Speedy Trial Act, allowing the case to proceed on a longer timeline as both sides prepare for litigation .

***

INVESTIGATION ONGOING

Following the arraignment, representatives of the U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed that the investigation into Miller remains ongoing, signaling that federal authorities are continuing to review evidence beyond that entered into the public record.

Prosecutors indicated that the next court hearing will likely take place in March, and publicly thanked local, state, and federal law-enforcement agencies for their work on the case.

This investigation has involved the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), the Myrtle Beach Police Department (MBPD), the Horry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), and the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) in North Carolina.

***

U.S. Attorney Bryan Sterling and assistant U.S. Attorney Elle E. Klein speak to the media following the arraignment of John-Paul Miller on January 12, 2026 in Florence, S.C. (Will Folks/FITSNews)

***

To the dismay of the protesters gathered outside, Miller quietly slipped out of a back door of the courthouse and into a waiting vehicle while his attorneys addressed the crowd in the parking lot.

While Miller’s attorneys attempted to answer questions, protesters shouted in the background — at times drowning out their responses. One protestor asked the seasoned defense attorneys how they felt representing a murderer while another asked if they were aware of multiple allegations of rape against Miller.

“Our client looks forward to his day in court,” defense attorneys Andrew Moorman and Nathan S. Williams said repeatedly in response to questions.

***

Defense attorneys Nathan S. Williams and Andrew Moorman address reporters following John-Paul Miller’s arraignment (Jenn Wood/FITSNews)

***

NATIONAL ATTENTION …

As FITSNews has previously reported, Mica Miller’s death – officially ruled a suicide by North Carolina authorities – ignited national and international scrutiny after her husband made an unsettling announcement from the pulpit of Solid Rock at Market Common less than 12 hours after she died.

Miller told his parishioners to leave the church without discussing the announcement of his late wife’s death – and attempted to portray a false narrative about their relationship in an obituary for her that he personally authored.

The true circumstances surrounding their relationship, the timing of pending divorce proceedings, prior 911 calls and allegations of coercive control and abuse have fueled persistent questions — many of which are now reflected, at least in part, in federal charging documents.

Monday’s arraignment — typically a low-key procedural step — instead unfolded against a backdrop of public outrage, grief, and unresolved questions, reflecting how deeply the case has resonated far beyond the courtroom.

FITSNews will continue following this case as it moves through federal court…

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

As a private investigator turned journalist, Jenn Wood brings a unique skill set to FITSNews as its research director. Known for her meticulous sourcing and victim-centered approach, she helps shape the newsroom’s most complex investigative stories while producing the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts. Jenn lives in South Carolina with her family, where her work continues to spotlight truth, accountability, and justice.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

