Guest Column: South Carolina Must Recognize DAOs for Our Digital Future

“The DAO Act is not about endorsing a technology. It is about recognizing reality…”

by DENNIS FASSULIOTIS

South Carolina stands at a familiar crossroads.

We can wait for innovation to arrive on our doorstep, imported, regulated elsewhere, and owned by someone else, or we can do what this state has done at its best: build the legal and economic rails that allow new industries to take root here first.

That is why Representative Mark Smith’s decision to prefile the South Carolina Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) Act is both timely and consequential. It signals that the S.C. General Assembly understands where modern commerce is heading and that South Carolina intends to compete.

As Representative Smith noted to me after filing his bill, “Good policy should anticipate where the economy is going. By acting now, South Carolina can set the rules that attract innovation, protect citizens, and position our state as a leader in the digital economy.”

That principle is exactly what the DAO Act seeks to advance.

A Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) is not a science-fiction concept or an unregulated experiment. It is a modern business model, already in widespread use, built on blockchain technology that enables organizations to operate with transparent, auditable financial records; rules encoded in software rather than buried in opaque contracts; and distributed ownership and governance instead of centralized control.

Today, DAOs manage billions of dollars globally. They fund startups, operate software platforms, manage digital infrastructure, and coordinate communities of developers, investors, and users across jurisdictions.

The challenge is not that DAOs exist. It is that most states have failed to recognize them legally, forcing innovative businesses to incorporate elsewhere or operate in legal gray zones.

Wyoming addressed this early by recognizing DAOs as a lawful business entity. The result was predictable. Talent, capital, and innovation followed. South Carolina should not cede that ground.

Recognizing DAOs under state law provides legal certainty, keeps innovation anchored in South Carolina, and encourages transparency rather than avoidance through auditable, rules-based governance.

DAOs are a foundational building block of our policy initiative we call AI=BTC, the convergence of artificial intelligence, digital assets, and transparent digital infrastructure. They provide the organizational layer that allows AI and digital assets to scale responsibly.

The DAO Act also complements S.163, the Financial Freedom Act, which protects lawful digital asset use while rejecting a federally imposed central bank digital currency. Together, these measures form a coherent policy foundation that welcomes innovation while preserving individual choice, financial autonomy, and transparent systems.

The DAO Act is not about endorsing a technology. It is about recognizing reality. The General Assembly should move decisively to advance S.163 and the Decentralized Autonomous Organization Act, so our state sets the rules for a knowledge-based digital economy instead of inheriting them from Washington or Silicon Valley.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Dennis Fassuliotis, president of the South Carolina Emerging Technology Association, who works with lawmakers and industry leaders on digital asset, artificial intelligence, and innovation-economy policy focused on transparency and economic development.

