Abbeville Sheriff Says ‘No Improprieties’ in Traffic Stop

In June 2025, a command staff member arrived on scene during a traffic stop involving individuals with prior ties to meth distribution and manufacturing.

by ANDY FANCHER

An Upstate South Carolina sheriff says there were “no improprieties” during a June 3, 2025, traffic stop in which a member of his command staff arrived on scene after three individuals with lengthy ties to methamphetamine distribution and manufacturing were pulled over.

“If you tell the truth, you have nothing to worry about,” Abbeville County Sheriff Marvin “Ray” Watson told FITSNews following a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to his office. “So believe me when I say there was no impropriety. I promise you there was none.”

Abbeville County Sheriff Marvin “Ray” Watson. (South Carolina Sheriffs’ Association)

FITSNews began examining this traffic stop after receiving information indicating that a member of the sheriff’s command staff arrived on scene as it was transpiring — specifically, as deputies were considering a K-9 search of the vehicle.

According to information confirmed by Sheriff Watson, the stop was initiated after a deputy observed a white 2013 Hyundai Sonata fail to come to a complete stop at a painted stop line, a traffic violation under state law.

The sedan was further described as “suspicious,” according to sources.

Although Watson acknowledged the violation met the legal standard for a traffic stop, he characterized the decision to initiate the stop on that basis as “bush league.” He has since instructed his department not to initiate traffic stops solely for that infraction.

Nonetheless, the deputy initiated the stop shortly before 8:30 a.m EDT., and the Hyundai subsequently pulled into the parking lot of a 7-Eleven just off U.S. Highway 72 in Abbeville.

Information later confirmed by Watson indicated that additional deputies responded to the scene, including a master deputy, a sergeant and a trainee.

Sources familiar with the stop said the driver appeared visibly nervous but did surrender his identification to law enforcement. Sources also said the Hyundai contained two additional occupants who initially declined to identify themselves to law enforcement.

The same 2013 Hyundai Sonata, photographed on a separate date. (Provided)

FITSNews later obtained the identities of all occupants of the Hyundai, as well as the vehicle’s registered owner. Records reviewed by our media outlet show each of these individuals have prior felony cases — primarily involving the manufacturing and distribution of methamphetamine.

Watson later confirmed those identities and said at least one of the occupants had been, in his words, a “major problem” in the past. He also said his department had previously sent at least one of the occupants, as well as members of that individual’s family, to prison.

“Just like I told a reporter several years ago, the only people that I promise you we will target are drug dealers,” Watson said. “That is going to happen. Drugs are the root of all evil.”

As the June 2025 encounter unfolded, sources said deputies were moving toward a more extensive vehicle search that would have involved a K-9 unit. At that point, Captain Jarvis K. Reeder arrived on scene.

Reeder, a 27-year law enforcement veteran and a two-time Drug Enforcement Administration task force officer, has served with the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) since 2018.

Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office Captain Jarvis K. Reeder. (Jarvis Reeder/Facebook)

According to law enforcement sources familiar with operations at larger agencies, command staff members are not typically present during traffic stops of this type.

Watson rejected the comparison, noting ACSO is among the smallest sheriff’s offices in the state, with approximately 42 employees. He further described Reeder as a “working captain.”

“I want my officers to back up officers,” Watson added.

In the June 2025 stop, Reeder issued a written warning to the driver, briefly interacted with the vehicle’s occupants and allowed the Hyundai to leave the scene without a K-9 search, according to information received by FITSNews.

The sheriff acknowledged that the circumstances surrounding Reeder’s arrival “might look” questionable to outsiders, but emphasized their long-standing working relationship, describing the captain as “my brother.” He added that Reeder responded to help “diffuse the situation.”

“I can’t tell you about the whole situation,” Watson said. “But as far as any impropriety, I can promise you there is none.”

Watson personally contacted FITSNews after the outlet submitted a FOIA request seeking records related to the incident — a step rarely taken by South Carolina sheriffs following records requests. Watson has since spoken with FITSNews multiple times and extended an invitation to visit his department.

Watson’s outreach came as FITSNews examined whether the June 2025 stop was an isolated encounter or part of a broader pattern involving the same vehicle or its occupants, including whether the Hyundai or those inside it were known to other agencies.

At least one officer in a nearby department confirmed that the same Hyundai had been pulled over this past winter and that one of the same occupants was again inside the vehicle. The officer said the passenger placed a phone call during the stop to a contact listed as “Reeder.”

The surname matched that of the ACSO captain who arrived on scene during the June 2025 stop.

That information was shared with Watson during a subsequent conversation with FITSNews.

“Was [that occupant] a problem in the past? You’re darn right he was,” Watson said, referencing the individual’s prior drug-related charges. “Is he now? I don’t know. But if he is, he will go to jail. And Jarvis will be the first one to put him there. I can assure you of that.”

“I just don’t want you to be misled,” he added.

Watson, a 33-year law enforcement veteran, previously served nearly 21 years with the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office before being elected sheriff of Abbeville County in 2013.

“When I’m wrong, I’m wrong, and I can look you in the face and tell you that,” Watson said. “But I’m not going to do anything to disgrace my daddy’s name. If I make a mistake, I own it.”

Watson confirmed that he has spoken with the county attorney regarding our FOIA request.

