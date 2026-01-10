John-Paul Miller Hearing, Alleged Animal Abuse, Crossroads 2026 – Week in Review 1/10/2026

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Disgraced South Carolina pastor John-Paul Miller will make his first appearance in U.S. district court this coming week following his bombshell indictment last month on charges of cyberstalking and making false statements to federal investigators.

The charges against Miller – which you can read more about here – stem from the alleged harassment of his late wife, worship leader and aspiring missionary Mica Francis Miller. This harassment appears to have led Miller to take her own life in April 2024 less than 48 hours after serving her estranged husband with divorce papers.

FITSNews first reported on Mica Miller’s case just days after her tragic death, and we were the first to report on Miller’s indictment in connection with it. On this week’s show, our research director Jenn Wood and I discuss the upcoming federal court hearing and the status of the investigation into John-Paul Miller.

Jenn and I also discussed updates on several other big federal cases we’ve been covering here in the Palmetto State…

In our next segment, FITSNews‘ newest reporter Erin Parrott joined me to discuss details of two horrific animal cruelty cases she covered this past week – one on Lexington County and one in Union County.

Neither of these cases is cut and dried, folks…

In the Lexington case – which reportedly involves over 100 animals – allegations persist that political pressure stalled a prompt and proper inquiry into the alleged perpetrator. Meanwhile, in the Union case, police and prosecutors are publicly sparring over conflicting assessments of the abuse allegedly committed against a dog suffering from a fatal disease.

In our final segment, Dylan Nolan and I discussed the dawn of a true “crossroads” year in South Carolina politics – with an open governor’s race, contentious attorney general’s contest and potentially dozens of competitive races in the S.C. House of Representatives.

In which direction will South Carolina’s ship of state sail? For that, you’ll have to keep it tuned to FITSNews as we enter this year of decision with a host of new offerings including ‘FITSPolitic,’ a live weekly political talk show that debuts this coming Wednesday evening (January 14, 2026) at 7:00 p.m. EST.

