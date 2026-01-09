Unsolved Carolinas: Investigators Seek Answers In Murder Of Orangeburg County Woman

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by JENN WOOD

More than a year after she vanished, the death of 23-year-old Cloe’ Laine Williams has officially been ruled a homicide — and South Carolina investigators are now asking for the public’s help in solving her killing.

Orangeburg County sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced Thursday (January 8, 2026) that investigators are actively seeking information in Williams’ murder following the identification of human remains discovered early last year.

“Since this young lady’s discovery has been labeled a murder investigation, we’re asking anyone with any information to please call us,” Ravenell said. “It doesn’t matter how small or remote the tip may be.”

Williams, a Neeses, S.C. resident, was reported missing in February 2024.

According to the sheriff’s office, an autopsy completed in late September confirmed that human remains discovered on March 13, 2025, off Highway 4 belonged to her. The autopsy further determined she died as the result of a gunshot wound.

A VIBRANT LIFE…

To investigators, Williams’ case is now a homicide. But to her family and friends, she was always far more than just a name attached to an evidence number.

Born in Orangeburg, S.C., Cloe’ Williams was raised by her grandparents, Wylie and Ann Williams, who nurtured her adventurous spirit and love for the outdoors. She was known for her infectious laugh, playful heart, and fearless curiosity — traits that drew people to her and stayed with them long after she left the room.

Williams loved riding four-wheelers and hunting, often seeking freedom and solace outside. Family members say those pursuits reflected her deep connection to nature – and her determination to experience life fully.

She earned her GED and attended Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, accomplishments her loved ones described as evidence of her resilience and perseverance in the face of challenges.

Her mother, Victoria Beth Williams, preceded her in death — a loss family members say makes Cloe’s absence even more painful.

“She will forever remain a beacon of love and laughter in our lives,” her obituary reads.

A PUBLIC PLEA…

Despite the autopsy findings, authorities have released few details about the circumstances surrounding Williams’ death, including how long her remains may have been at the location where they were discovered or whether investigators believe others were involved.

Sheriff Ravenell emphasized that even the smallest tip could prove critical.

Anyone with information is urged to contact them at 803-534-3550. Callers may remain anonymous.

For Williams’ family, the confirmation of her identity brought devastating clarity — but not closure.

Her funeral was held in October 2025 and she was laid to rest in North, South Carolina. Loved ones gathered not just to mourn, but to remember a young woman whose life was cut short before she had the chance to fully live it.

As investigators continue their work, Williams’ case now joins the growing list of unresolved homicides across the Carolinas — cases where answers exist somewhere, but justice remains out of reach.

If you know something — anything — about what happened to Cloe’ Laine Williams, law enforcement wants to hear from you.

So does her family.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

As a private investigator turned journalist, Jenn Wood brings a unique skill set to FITSNews as its research director. Known for her meticulous sourcing and victim-centered approach, she helps shape the newsroom’s most complex investigative stories while producing the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts. Jenn lives in South Carolina with her family, where her work continues to spotlight truth, accountability, and justice.

