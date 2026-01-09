Lowcountry S.C. Democrat Not Seeking Reelection

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by DYLAN NOLAN

***

Democrat S.C. House representative Spencer Wetmore has announced she will not seek re-election in 2026.

Wetmore currently represents S.C. House District 115 (.pdf), a coastal swing seat situated south of Charleston. She announced her decision to step away from the statehouse in a social media post today (January 9, 2026).

“While I’m excited to return to Columbia next week for this legislative session, I have decided not to seek re-election in 2026 in order to spend more time with my family and accept a faculty position at Charleston School of Law,” Wetmore wrote before thanking “everyone who has supported me over these nearly 7 years.”

***

***

Wetmore won a special election in August of 2020 to fill the seat vacated by former S.C. House judiciary chairman Peter McCoy Jr. – who stepped down to become U.S. attorney for the Palmetto State. Despite a GOP “wave election” that fall, the Charleston, S.C. native was able to keep this seat in Democratic hands in the November election – albeit just barely after winning 50.75 percent of the vote against her Republican rival, Josh Stokes.

Had she elected to run, Wetmore was likely to face a well funded and credible Republican opponent healthcare entrepreneur Johnnie Garmon.

“While we may disagree on policy, anyone that is willing to serve should be commended for stepping up,” Garmon told FITSNews.

“Our campaign will continue to advance ideas that can make South Carolina the best place to live in America,” Garmon added.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

(Via: Travis Bell)

Dylan Nolan is the director of special projects at FITSNews. He graduated from the Darla Moore school of business in 2021 with an accounting degree. Got a tip or story idea for Dylan? Email him here. You can also engage him socially @DNolan2000.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

