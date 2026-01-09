Federal Prosecutors Confirm Levi Miles Distributed Fentanyl That Caused David Aylor’s Death

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Federal prosecutors have now formally confirmed that Levi Miles distributed the fentanyl-laced pills that caused the overdose death of prominent Charleston attorney David Aylor, according to a press release issued Friday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina.

Miles, 48, of Goose Creek, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and oxycontin and to the distribution of fentanyl, federal officials announced. As part of his guilty plea, Miles agreed not to contest that the victim’s death was caused by the controlled substances he distributed.

Although the victim is not identified by name in the announcement, the timeline and facts outlined by prosecutors match those detailed in earlier federal court filings (.pdf) obtained by FITSNews — filings that identified the deceased as “D.F.A.,” initials that correspond to Aylor.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

THE FINAL DISTRIBUTION

According to federal prosecutors, Miles regularly distributed what he believed were prescription pain pills to a South Carolina man beginning in January 2022.

By the summer of 2022, however, Miles could no longer obtain legitimate prescription pills from his suppliers. Despite that, prosecutors say the victim continued requesting pills — and Miles continued supplying them.

Miles’ final distribution occurred on January 1, 2023.

The following day, January 2, 2023, the victim was found dead in his home.

An autopsy later revealed the presence of fentanyl in the victim’s system. Investigators determined that the fentanyl was contained in the pills the victim received from Miles on January 1. As part of his guilty plea, Miles agreed not to dispute that the substances he distributed caused the victim’s death.

Miles faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison, a fine of up to $1 million , restitution, and at least three years of supervised release following imprisonment.

U.S. District judge Bruce Howe Hendricks accepted the guilty plea and will sentence Miles after reviewing a presentence investigation report prepared by the U.S. Probation Office.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), with Assistant U.S. Attorneys Emily Limehouse and Whit Sowards prosecuting.

***

***

A DEATH THAT SHOOK CHARLESTON

Aylor’s death, first reported by FITSNews on January 2, 2023, stunned South Carolina’s legal community. He was found non-responsive in his Charleston home, and authorities quickly confirmed fentanyl, alcohol, and benzodiazepines were involved.

Law enforcement sources told FITSNews at the time that there was no evidence Aylor knowingly obtained fentanyl, nor that he intended to ingest the synthetic opioid.

Miles — Aylor’s cousin — was among the first people to arrive at the scene after Aylor was discovered dead and was interviewed by investigators that same afternoon. Federal authorities later seized Aylor’s cellphone, describing it as a “critical piece of evidence” that generated multiple investigative leads, some of which remain sealed.

While earlier federal court filings acknowledged that Miles’ conduct “resulted in the death” of the victim, Friday’s press release represents the clearest public statement yet from federal prosecutors tying Miles’ drug distribution directly to Aylor’s death.

Nearly three years after one of Charleston’s most recognizable attorneys was found dead in his home, the feds have now put their conclusion in plain terms: the fentanyl that killed him was distributed by Levi Phillip Miles.

What remains unresolved is whether the investigation ends there — or whether additional accountability lies further up the supply chain.

FITSNews will continue tracking developments as Miles awaits sentencing.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

As a private investigator turned journalist, Jenn Wood brings a unique skill set to FITSNews as its research director. Known for her meticulous sourcing and victim-centered approach, she helps shape the newsroom’s most complex investigative stories while producing the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts. Jenn lives in South Carolina with her family, where her work continues to spotlight truth, accountability, and justice.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

