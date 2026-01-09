Crossroads 2026: Attorney General’s Office Seeks SLED Investigation over ‘Political Stalking’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The office of South Carolina attorney general Alan Wilson has asked the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to investigate unspecified allegations tied to the “political stalking” of key staffers in his taxpayer-funded office – and on Wilson’s 2026 gubernatorial campaign – multiple sources familiar with the situation have confirmed to FITSNews.

The alleged clandestine activity – said to involve the use of private eyes and attempted digital hacking – may have also targeted the attorney general himself.

As of this writing, however, SLED has declined to launch a formal inquiry into the reports.

“At this time we do not have an open investigation into this matter,” an agency spokesman confirmed to FITSNews.

While SLED is not currently investigating, news of this alleged “political stalking” against Wilson comes just days the statewide law enforcement agency began providing him with a taxpayer-funded executive protection detail.

Sources familiar with Wilson’s executive protection assured us that decision was completely unrelated to the allegations raised by Wilson’s office.

According to a source familiar with the allegations, individuals believed to be affiliated with one of Wilson’s rivals in the 2026 race for governor have engaged in a variety of “aggressive surveillance” measures targeting key members of the attorney general’s office – including Wilson’s chief of staff, Whitney Michael.

This “aggressive surveillance” has also allegedly included repeated attempts to remotely access “digital assets” at Wilson’s campaign headquarters in West Columbia, S.C.

FITSNews has previously received reports of rival campaigns placing a private investigator on Wilson. Some of these reports date back as far as 2023, when Wilson’s office successfully prosecuted convicted killer Alex Murdaugh in South Carolina’s ‘Trial of the Century,’ catapulting his name into the conversation for governor.

We have also heard reports of operatives with one of Wilson’s rival campaigns making “unspecified threats” involving Michael and the attorney general.

Neither Wilson’s office nor his campaign immediately responded to requests for comment from this media outlet.

This is a developing story… please check back for updates.

