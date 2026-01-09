Catch & Release: S.C. Child Sex Offender Freed After Probation Violation

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by JENN WOOD

***

A South Carolina man convicted of a child sex offense — whose case was prosecuted by the S.C. attorney general’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit — was briefly jailed last month for violating his sex-offender probation conditions, only to be released the same day on bond, a sequence of events which has highlighted escalating concerns over how some of the state’s most serious child sex cases are being resolved.

Travis Reed Gaye, 27, of Mount Pleasant, S.C. was arrested on December 16, 2025, by agents of the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services (SCDPPPS) on a probation violation warrant. Records (.pdf) from the Charleston County detention center showed Gaye was booked and released within hours after posting a $15,000 bond – despite the violation occurring just five weeks after his guilty plea.

Gaye’s arrest came just 36 days after he entered a plea deal with attorney general Alan Wilson‘s office — a resolution that significantly reduced the scope of charges in a case involving child sexual abuse material.

That plea agreement – one of many controversial, consolidated pleas extended to child sex offenders by Wilson’s office – is now attracting renewed scrutiny following Gaye’s alleged supervision violations.

***

SEVEN FELONIES REDUCED TO ONE

Court records (.pdf) revealed Gaye was originally charged in 2023 with seven felony counts related to the sexual exploitation of a minor — six third-degree charges and one second-degree charge — with bonds totaling $350,000 at the time of his arrest.

In November 2025, Gaye pleaded guilty to a single count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. The remaining charges were dismissed or not indicted, according to court dockets.

Under the terms of his plea, Gaye was required to register as a sex offender (.pdf) and faced a suspended prison sentence of up to 10 years if he violated probation.

“This case was awful,” a source familiar with the allegations confirmed, referencing Gaye’s possession of “infant child sex abuse material.”

The speed with which Gaye allegedly violated these conditions, along with his rapid release following his arrest, have raised questions about whether the plea deal extended to him by the attorney general adequately accounted for the severity of the underlying conduct – or for his risk of recidivism.

***

Travis Reed Gaye (Charleston County Detention Center)

***

THE ALLEGED VIOLATIONS

According to the arrest warrant, SCDPPPS agents cited two violations of Gaye’s sex-offender supervision conditions:

Possession of an open container of alcohol in his bedroom, and

Possession or use of sexually explicit material, which is prohibited under his supervision terms.

The warrant alleged Gaye denied having inappropriate material on his phone. Agents later reported finding sexually explicit content associated with multiple mobile applications – as well as internet searches for online sex chat sites conducted within days of his plea hearing.

Despite the alleged violations, jail records show Gaye was released the same evening he was arrested. The bond amount was set by a local magistrate.

In a written statement, SCDPPPS confirmed the violations were discovered and reviewed on December 16, 2025, and that Gaye is scheduled for an administrative probation hearing on January 21, 2026. At that hearing, a hearing officer may either impose sanctions or refer the case back to circuit court for further action — where if sustained, the violation could trigger Gaye’s previously suspended prison sentence.

In the meantime, the South Carolina Sex Offender Registry currently lists Gaye’s residence at 312 Royall Ave. in Mount Pleasant, directly across the street from James B. Edwards Park, a detail that has prompted concern among some in the community.

***

***

ICAC FACING BROADER SCRUTINY

Gaye’s case was prosecuted by ICAC, which announced his arrest in December 2023 following a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

According to the attorney general’s office, the investigation involved multiple agencies participating in the state’s ICAC task force, including Mount Pleasant Police, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations and federal military investigators.

The resolution of Gaye’s case — and its aftermath — comes as Wilson’s office faces growing criticism over its handling of child sexual abuse material prosecutions, particularly within ICAC itself.

As FITSNews has previously reported, the ICAC unit — responsible for prosecuting hundreds of active cases statewide — has suffered severe staffing losses, leaving it with a fraction of its intended prosecutors and support staff. By late 2025, the unit was projected to be staffed by just two attorneys handling an estimated 700 active cases.

Wilson’s office has reportedly made moves to address those shortages, however.

Critics argue these conditions have placed immense pressure on prosecutors to move cases quickly, potentially incentivizing plea deals that reduce trial risk but also limit public accountability and long-term incarceration for offenders accused of possessing or distributing child sexual abuse material.

Wilson’s office has acknowledged staffing and retention problems within ICAC, citing legislative funding decisions and the uniquely traumatic nature of the work. Still, the unit’s diminished capacity has intensified concerns that South Carolina’s most serious child exploitation cases are not being prosecuted with sufficient resources, consistency or rigor.

“It’s always like this – all their cases get pled down to nothing,” one concerned jurist noted. “Whereas if you are charged federally it’s the total opposite. Huge disparity.”

Another jurist who spoke with us on condition of anonymity echoed that sentiment.

“It’s a highly concerning pattern of no prosecution in cases that should be slam dunks,” the jurist stated. “All the work is done in advance and the vast majority confess at the time of arrest. Really odd why they aren’t tougher on this.”

***

***

A PATTERN UNDER SCRUNTINY

Court records from Gaye’s original prosecution stated investigators recovered video evidence involving the sexual exploitation of an infant, a factor that contributed to the severity of the original charges before the plea agreement narrowed the case.

That context — combined with the rapid probation violation and same-day release — has renewed debate over whether systemic strain within the attorney general’s office is affecting outcomes in cases involving the state’s most vulnerable victims.

For now, Gaye remains free on bond, subject to GPS monitoring and sex-offender supervision conditions, while probation officials determine whether his latest conduct warrants revocation and incarceration.

Questions put to the attorney general’s office did not immediately receive a response.

FITSNews will continue tracking developments ahead of the January 21, 2026 hearing.

***

