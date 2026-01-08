Minnesota ICE Shooting: The Marketplace of Ideas is Working

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

***

An officer of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) division of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) shot and killed a woman on Wednesday morning (January 7, 2026) during operations in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The incident occurred amid elevated tensions and widespread community interference with ICE’s mission.

The shooting was captured on video from multiple angles. Without any commentary as to the views espoused by the operators of these social media accounts (or any presumed emphasis as to the order of the links), you can view all three videos of the shooting here, here and here.

Not surprisingly, everyone has an opinion on the matter… hinging in large part on whether they felt the shooting was provoked and/or unnecessary or a justified act of self-defense.

DHS secretary Kristi Noem fell firmly in the latter camp, calling the deceased Minnesota woman – 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good – a domestic terrorist. Meanwhile, Minnesota governor Tim Walz – the former vice presidential nominee of Kamala Harris – not only adopted the former view of the shooting, he threatened to call out his state’s National Guard against the federal government if ICE operations continued.

And those were actually among the more middle-of-the-road takes on what transpired…

***

The socialverse exploded in the aftermath of the incident with all manner of unhinged-ness and vitriol. People generally lost their minds – celebrating death, demonizing ideologies, denigrating dissent and doing everything they could to make the incident conform to their tribe’s way of thinking.

Cognitive dissonance, confirmation bias, pearl-clutching, gas-lighting, canned/clichéd outrage… all of it was (and is) in full effect. And will be in effect for the foreseeable future.

And guess what… that’s a good thing.

Wait… hold up. What?

Well, maybe let me say that a little bit better under the circumstances: it’s not a bad thing.

Five years ago, a conversation like this would have unfolded (and did unfold) in a dramatically different environment: one in which MSM and heavily biased social media engines drove discourse in their preferred direction (i.e. to the left). An official narrative of whatever seminal event took place would have been institutionally established, duly spin-doctored and disseminated – and anyone who stood against it would have been doxxed, threatened and cancelled.

In other words, you would have been told what to think, why to think it and not to question it.

Today? It’s the exact opposite…

***

***

Today, it’s perspective overload. Every nerve is exposed. Every impulse expressed. Every knee-jerk jerked. Every ‘barbaric yawp’ rooftopped. And while there are days (like yesterday) when such torrential expression can feel just as depressingly soul-crushing – and maddeningly dystopian – as the Orwellian alternative, we must remain mindful of how important it is that we are having this conversation (and others like it) freely and fully. And how fortunate we are to be able to participate in it – or not participate in it.

Yes, opportunists, shysters, charlatans and profiteers are exploiting this shooting – dominating the discussion as they pull at every synapse and heartstring in the name of perpetual division and gaining the upper hand in our increasingly uncivil culture war.

But guess what? We get to say that…

What do I think about what happened in Minnesota? While that’s not really the point of this column, here are a few observations purely from my personal perspective…

***

– It’s sad someone had to die.

– It’s sad people in this country hate each other so much.

– It’s likely there were aggravating and mitigating factors (pre-videos) related to this incident we don’t know about.

– Based on the videos, the late protester clearly ignored lawful police commands.

– Based on the videos, the officer who fired the fatal shots likely has some claim to self-defense.

– Absent any unknown aggravating factor, the use of lethal force in this situation – while potentially justified – does appear to have been unnecessary.

– Like shutting down the border, ICE’s efforts to apprehend illegal aliens (especially criminals) is critical to our national security and long-term prosperity.

– State and local leaders should not disrupt (or encourage the disruption of) lawful police activity.

– Interfering in lawful police activity is a crime.

– Refusing the lawful commands of a police officer is a crime.

***

Now that you know my initial personal observations on the matter, you may be inclined to discount everything I said previously. Or perhaps you’ll be inclined to give it more credence.

Whatever you decide to think, that’s the point.

You get to think – and decide – for yourself.

“The ultimate good desired is better reached by free trade in ideas,” legendary supreme court justice Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr. once wrote. “The best test of truth is the power of the thought to get itself accepted in the competition of the market.”

While it’s a shame tragedies like this have become such zero sum games to so many people, we only lose the real battle when we stop thinking, deciding – and speaking – for ourselves. Or when we embrace the censorship culture that seeks to tell us what to think and say.

Here at FITSNews, we will always say what we think… but our primary purpose will always be hosting that broader conversation.

BANNER VIA: MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO

***

