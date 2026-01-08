DOGE SC: Taking Accountability to the Next Level

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

***

There are reformers – and then there’s Rom Reddy. The founder of the pro-citizen DOGE SC movement, Reddy – an Isle of Palms businessman – has been setting the proverbial woods on fire since launching his movement in earnest last summer.

The breadth, depth and cohesion of Reddy’s organization has distinguished it from typical “reform” efforts in South Carolina – positioning the movement as a potential change agent ahead of the 2026 session of the S.C. General Assembly.

And beyond…

Many (if not most) reform-minded groups in the Palmetto State are flashes in the pan, long on rhetoric but short on ideas… and totally nonexistent in terms of results. These entities talk a big game, but rarely deliver – usually due to lack of substance, resources or political acumen (or the lack of all three of those things).

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Other groups, often christened with cookie cutter names like “South Carolinians for Permissible Navel-Gazing” or the “Palmetto Regurgitation Association,” exist solely to advocate for specific causes. They aren’t genuinely interested in reform, though, they are special interest plants – seeking to co-opt broader populist movements for their own narrow purposes.

Reddy’s group continues to differentiate itself, however. We’ve previously covered its expansive policy launches (here and here) but this week, DOGE SC launched its first agency regulatory review. As Reddy noted in an opinion piece published on this media outlet, DOGE SC reviewed the S.C. Department of Social Services (SCDSS) – determining that 10.8% of the rules the agency enforces lack clear legal authority.

Meanwhile, 58.1% of SCDSS rules were technically authorized but, according to DOGE SC’s report (.pdf) were “never debated or passed by the Legislature, meaning unelected bureaucrats are effectively writing law under vague statutory permission.”

Reddy referred to this as “government by permission slip.”

***

***

Only 31.1% of SCDSS rules were “explicitly mandated” by lawmakers, according to the DOGE SC report.

“That is how an unelected agency state replaces representative government without anyone ever voting for it,” Reddy wrote in his guest column. “This is how separation of powers quietly collapses.”

An agency spokesperson said SCDSS was in the process of reviewing the report but declined to comment further.

Using “proprietary artificial intelligence analysis,” DOGE SC analyzed 136 DSS regulations containing 2,620 individual provisions. Each provision was classified based on whether it was explicitly mandated by the General Assembly, merely authorized without a legislative vote, or entirely unauthorized under South Carolina law.

A similar report on the S.C. Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is forthcoming, which we are told has prompted considerable rectal puckering in that agency.

Good…

***

***

As I’ve previously noted, Reddy’s use of artificial intelligence in pursuit of better outcomes for Palmetto State citizens and taxpayers is “truly groundbreaking” – and a key component of the “next-level accountability” his movement is seeking to bring to bear on state government. Frankly, it’s exactly the sort of thing a governor should be doing (seeing as SCDSS is part of governor Henry McMaster‘s cabinet).

And assuming a governor won’t do it for whatever reason, it’s precisely the sort of oversight state lawmakers should be conducting on these agencies… although we saw last year what “oversight” means to them.

Obviously, Reddy’s group isn’t 100% aligned with all of the positions articulated by our media outlet (we diverged with them recently on the issue of casino gaming, for example). But whether we agree with this new movement on everything or not, there is no denying the force it has quickly become in South Carolina politics.

Keep it tuned to FITSNews as we track DOGE SC’s ongoing reform push. It sounds like this is just the beginning of its efforts to provide the more muscular accountability the Palmetto State so desperately needs…

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

