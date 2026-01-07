What To Expect At John-Paul Miller’s Federal Arraignment

Inside the procedural first step of a case built on allegations of coercive control and deception…

by JENN WOOD

John-Paul Miller will appear in federal court this coming Monday (January 12, 2026) for an arraignment that formally launches the criminal case against the embattled South Carolina pastor — a prosecution that has drawn international attention.

As FITSNews exclusively reported, Miller was indicted last month following allegations of prolonged cyberstalking and coercive control in the months leading up to the April 2024 death of his wife, aspiring missionary and Myrtle Beach, S.C. worship leader Mica Francis Miller.

Monday’s hearing on the charges against John-Paul Miller will take place at 2:30 p.m. EST at the U.S. Courthouse at 401 W. Evans Street in Florence, S.C. Federal magistrate Thomas E. Rogers III will preside over the hearing.

Although the arraignment will be handled by Rogers, Miller’s case has already been assigned to U.S. district judge Joseph Dawson – who will preside over future proceedings if the case moves forward.

For many observers planning to attend, the hearing will offer a first look inside the federal court process — one that is far more structured, restrained and procedural than the online speculation surrounding the case.

The arraignment itself will be brief – but it marks the official launch of a federal prosecution that has been building quietly for months.

Exclusively reported by FITSNews, Mica Miller’s tragic death captured the attention of a global audience. To recap: Miller was found dead of a gunshot wound to the head at 4:23 p.m. EST on April 27, 2024 at North Carolina’s Lumber River State Park – a sprawling 14,000-acre wilderness located roughly an hour’s drive northwest of Myrtle Beach.

Her body was found at this secluded location a short time after she called 911 asking the operator to pinpoint her phone – stating she was “going to kill herself” and wanted her family to be able to find her body.

Mica had traveled to the park from Myrtle Beach earlier that day, and her body was ultimately found in a swampy area approximately 40 meters from where police recovered spent shell casings and her belongings. She died less than 48 hours after serving divorce papers to John-Paul Miller.

Less than twelve hours after her death, Miller — the former pastor of Solid Rock at Market Common — announced her passing from the pulpit in a manner many found unsettling, instructing congregants to leave the church quietly without discussing the matter. The announcement, combined with the timing of pending divorce proceedings and prior law-enforcement interactions, sparked widespread public concern and intense online speculation.

(FITSTube)

As FITSNews has previously reported, court filings, 911 records, and law-enforcement documents later revealed allegations involving harassment, surveillance, and attempts to control Mica’s finances and daily movements. Those allegations — long discussed in civil filings and public records — now form the backbone of the federal indictment.

Last month, federal prosecutors charged Miller with cyberstalking and making false statements, alleging a prolonged campaign of electronic harassment and surveillance dating back to November 2022 and continuing up to the day of Mica’s death. Prosecutors further allege Miller lied to investigators afterward about his conduct, including the purpose for hiring a private investigator and whether police had warned him to stop contacting his wife.

While the indictment does not charge Miller with causing Mica’s death, it represents the most detailed account to date of what prosecutors describe as an escalating pattern of coercive control in the months leading up to it — providing critical context for Monday’s court appearance.

ARRAIGNMENT DETAILS…

An arraignment is a formal, procedural hearing, not a trial – and not a presentation of evidence.

At an arraignment, the court typically addresses:

The formal reading of the charges (often waived by the defendant)

The defendant’s plea (almost always “not guilty” at this stage)

Conditions of bond or release

Scheduling matters going forward

The hearing itself is usually brief, often lasting only a few minutes. In federal court, it is also common for multiple defendants to be arraigned back-to-back during the same session.

There is no witness testimony, no argument over guilt or innocence, and (typically) no dramatic revelations.

WILL MILLER BE ARRESTED?

This is one of the most common questions being asked by those following this case — and the answer is almost certainly no.

Miller was charged by indictment and issued a summons, not an arrest warrant. That means he was ordered to appear in court voluntarily, which he agreed to do.

Unless a defendant violates the conditions of their release, fails to appear, or the court determines there is a new reason to revoke bond, arrests do not occur at routine arraignments.

If Miller appears as required and complies with the court’s instructions, there is no expectation he will be taken into custody on Monday.

WHY RECENT DISCOVERY FILINGS ARE ROUTINE

In the days following the indictment, both federal prosecutors and Miller’s defense attorneys filed a motion (.pdf) related to discovery — the formal exchange of evidence between the parties.

Such filings are routine – and expected in federal criminal cases – and do not signal new charges, a plea agreement, or a turning point in the case.

Federal prosecutors filed a motion for reciprocal discovery (.pdf), asking the defense to disclose any evidence, witness statements, or expert testimony it intends to use at trial — a request that mirrors the government’s own disclosure obligations.

Miller’s attorneys, in turn, filed a broad motion for discovery, seeking access to statements, documents, investigative notes, digital evidence, expert materials, and any potentially exculpatory information.

This stage marks the beginning of the evidence-exchange process and is procedural, not substantive. It is how federal cases progress.

PLANNING TO ATTEND?

Because this is a federal courthouse, visitors should be prepared for strict security and courtroom decorum.

Bring a government-issued photo ID. A REAL ID is not required.

A REAL ID is not required. No cell phones, smart watches, or cameras are permitted inside.

are permitted inside. Dress conservatively. Jeans are acceptable, but shorts, flip-flops, tank tops, or revealing clothing are discouraged.

Jeans are acceptable, but shorts, flip-flops, tank tops, or revealing clothing are discouraged. Arrive early and be patient. Magistrate courtrooms are smaller, and proceedings may not begin until security is available to open the courtroom.

Magistrate courtrooms are smaller, and proceedings may not begin until security is available to open the courtroom. Seating is limited, and the courtroom may remain closed until shortly before the hearing begins.

Observers are welcome, but the courtroom is not a public forum for commentary or demonstration.

WHAT COMES NEXT

After the arraignment, the case will move into pretrial proceedings, which may include:

Continued discovery exchanges

Pretrial motions

Scheduling orders

Possible hearings on evidence or legal issues

Federal cases often move slowly and deliberately, sometimes taking months before any major public developments occur.

WHY PUBLIC INTEREST MATTERS

While arraignments are routine, public attendance matters. Open courtrooms are a cornerstone of the justice system, and informed observation promotes transparency — particularly in cases involving allegations of coercive control, digital surveillance, and abuse of power.

Monday’s hearing will not resolve every question surrounding the Miller case. But it marks the formal start of a process designed to do exactly that — in court, on the record, and under the rule of law.

FITSNews will continue following the case as it moves forward.

Jenn Wood (Provided)

As a private investigator turned journalist, Jenn Wood brings a unique skill set to FITSNews as its research director. Known for her meticulous sourcing and victim-centered approach, she helps shape the newsroom’s most complex investigative stories while producing the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts. Jenn lives in South Carolina with her family, where her work continues to spotlight truth, accountability, and justice.

