Rom Reddy: Who Is Really Making the Laws in South Carolina?

by ROM REDDY

Most South Carolinians believe that laws are written by legislators, debated in public, voted on and signed into law. That is how the system is supposed to work. It is how a constitutional republic functions.

But what if that is no longer what is actually happening?

Over the past year, DOGE SC set out to answer a basic question that no one in state government seemed able or willing to answer honestly: are state agencies enforcing rules that the Legislature actually passed into law?

To answer that question, we did something government itself has failed to do. We built proprietary artificial intelligence tools to analyze agency regulations. We mapped every regulation back to the statute that supposedly authorizes it. Line by line. Provision by provision.

The South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) and South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) were the first agencies we analyzed. What we found should concern every citizen (starting with SCDSS and looking at SCDOT in the next post).

DSS currently enforces 136 regulations containing 2,620 individual provisions . Our analysis sorted each provision into three categories: rules the Legislature explicitly required (mandatory), rules the Legislature loosely authorized (optional), and rules that lack clear legal authority altogether (unlawful).

Only 31% of DSS rules were clearly mandated by lawmakers.

Another 58% were what I would call “government by permission slip.” Legislators passed vague statutes and allowed unelected bureaucrats to vastly expand their meaning and application

Finally, nearly 11% of the rules were not clearly authorized by law at all – or just unlawful.

Let that sink in.

Nearly 70% of the rules governing one of the most powerful agencies in this state were never directly passed by the people’s representatives. That is not a rounding error. That is a system.

Most people will focus on the 11% – and they should. Those rules should alarm anyone who believes in the rule of law. But the optional 58% is also a problem.

These are rules that carry the full force of law. They determine eligibility. They govern enforcement actions. They dictate hearings, records, penalties, and appeals. Yet no legislator ever explicitly authorized them. Instead, an unelected bureaucracy decided on their behalf.

This is how separation of powers quietly collapses.

Over time, the Legislature stopped legislating. It delegated. Agencies filled the gaps. Then agencies stopped worrying about where their authority ended. That is how an unelected agency state replaces representative government without anyone ever voting for it.

And this is not theoretical.

Most people do not deal with DSS because they want to. They deal with it because they have to. When the rules governing those interactions are not clearly rooted in law, citizens do not experience an abstract constitutional issue. They experience confusion, inconsistency and powerlessness. And they have no elected official who can fix it.

This is not about accusing agency employees of bad intent. This is about a structure that allows enormous power to be exercised by people the voter cannot hold accountable. That is exactly what our Founders warned against.

What this report ultimately exposes is not a rogue agency. It exposes a system that has abandoned constitutional principles The South Carolina Constitution vests lawmaking authority in the General Assembly. When legislators outsource that responsibility, they do not eliminate power. They transfer it. And once power leaves the hands of elected officials, it does not return on its own.

DSS is just the first of two agencies we analyzed. Is it an anomaly? Unfortunately, not. As you will see from a future SCDOT report, almost 37% of SCDOT regulations are in the third category – meaning they are unlawful.

Now that we finally have the data to see how government actually operates beneath the surface, the question is no longer whether there is a problem. The question is whether legislators are willing to reclaim the authority they were elected to exercise. Personally, I doubt it. The system is entrenched and has to be dismantled and reconstructed like we do in turnarounds in the private sector.

Rom Reddy is a businessman from Isle of Palms, S.C., and the founder of the DOGE SC movement.

