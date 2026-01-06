Palmetto Politicos Circulating Racy Pics of S.C. Lawmakers’ Wife

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

With 2026 emerging as a critical year for South Carolina’s future – and a potentially transformative year assuming reformers make the gains they are expected to make in the S.C. General Assembly – it’s not surprising that battle lines have been hastily drawn ahead of a contentious political season.

Nor is it surprising how quickly the long knives have come out ahead of the impending trench warfare…

Millions of dollars will be spent this year to (re)shape the Palmetto State’s political landscape – with candidates, political action committees and dark money groups aggressively engaging in all sorts of messaging efforts across multiple media platforms.

Is anything off-limits as this latest political showdown ensues?

Apparently not…

This week, multiple political operatives provided FITSNews with a series of racy nude and semi-nude images purportedly depicting the wife of a South Carolina lawmaker engaged in various intimate activities… with another woman.

The images are public – having been posted to a social media account belonging to a woman allegedly photographed alongside the political spouse (and with whom the political spouse allegedly had a relationship of some sort).

“People in Columbia (are) talking about it,” one of the politicos who furnished us the photos said, hinting at the alleged bisexuality of the lawmakers’ wife.

“It’s game over for him with primary voters if these get out,” another strategist who shared the images observed. “Stick a fork in him.”

Much to the chagrin of some in our audience, we are not publishing the images – nor are we linking to them or naming the lawmaker’s spouse (or her husband).

Why not?

Because as much as that might be the “shock value” move – or hearken back to the early days of FITSNews – doing so seems unsporting and devoid of any journalistic purpose. Also, the images we were provided seem to have been publicly posted prior to the woman’s wedding to the lawmaker – with no indication as to when they were originally taken prior to that date.

Or whether the lawmaker’s wife is even aware they were published…

In other words, there’s no real nexus linking the photos to the lawmaker… or anything establishing their potential relevance to, well, anything.

So… what is the relevance of all this for those of us covering the upcoming election?

Easy… anybody campaigning in the notoriously rough-and-tumble Palmetto State in 2026 better buckle their chinstrap. Tight. Because it’s sure looking like the only rule of the upcoming campaign cycle… is that there are no rules.

Welcome to the Thunderdome, y’all…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

