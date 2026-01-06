Missing Lexington Teen Located Safe

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) announced Tuesday afternoon that a teenage runaway who had been missing since late November has been located and is safe.

According to LCSD, 16-year-old Mackenzie Dalton was found in Lexington County as of 1:25 p.m. on January 6. Authorities said there is no indication Dalton was ever held against her will or was with anyone she did not choose to be with.

As part of the investigation, deputies arrested Mackenzie Keith English Jr., 18, in connection with the case. English is charged with obstruction of justice and is accused of lying to investigators about being with Dalton and about his knowledge of her whereabouts.

English is currently being held at the Lexington County Detention Center, according to authorities.

Dalton had previously been reported missing after leaving her home in late November. At the time, investigators said the vehicle she left in and a suitcase taken from her residence had been recovered, prompting concerns about her safety due to her age and the length of time she was missing.

LCSD has not released additional details about the circumstances surrounding Dalton’s disappearance or her recovery.

FITSNews will continue to follow developments in this case and provide updates as more information becomes available.

