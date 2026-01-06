ACE Basin Data Center Drama: Local Zoning Board Chair Replaced

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by DYLAN NOLAN

Former Colleton County, South Carolina zoning board chairman Sam Bethay was replaced this week at a contentious meeting of the Lowcountry county council. Bethay, a local engineer with extensive experience in development, was replaced by Mark Wysong, who is allegedly close to county council members eager to fast-track the controversial construction of a data center on the Ashepoo River basin.

Developers – led by Eagle Rock Partners – want to put an 859 -acre data center near Green Pond, S.C. The facility would employ around 450 people once all nine buildings were constructed, they maintain.

Sources familiar with Bethay’s thinking said he was opposed to the project on the grounds that the county’s comprehensive plan and current zoning definitions do not include provisions for the construction of data centers.

Instead, the proposed site was intended for low-density dwellings and agriculture – and could not have been used for a data center, at least not until Colleton county council surreptitiously passed an ordinance prior to the holidays providing for a “special exemption” on the property. If approved, this exemption would facilitate the construction of data centers in agriculturally zoned areas – meaning it would require a single vote of the zoning board.

Bethay effectively neutralized council’s attempt to accelerate the development – postponing a vote after thousands of members of the public expressed horror at the idea of putting a data center on top of an extremely ecologically sensitive area.

The data center’s proposed location, the ACE Basin, is one of the largest tracts of undeveloped land on America’s East Coast and is an essential watershed for the Palmetto State’s Lowcountry region.

As we previously reported, Eagle Rock Partners recently withdrew plans for a data center in Jones County, Georgia after facing similar backlash.

Bethay’s decision to delay the vote on the special exemption may have given the public more time to make it’s opinions known, but it also gave council the opportunity to replace him at the expiration of his term. Sources tell FITSNews Wysong is likely to adopt a different view of the matter than his predecessor.

This is a developing story… stay tuned for updates as more information becomes available.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

(Via: Travis Bell)

Dylan Nolan is the director of special projects at FITSNews. He graduated from the Darla Moore school of business in 2021 with an accounting degree. Got a tip or story idea for Dylan? Email him here. You can also engage him socially @DNolan2000.

