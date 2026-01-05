Son of Late Charleston Attorney Popped for DUI

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

The son of a prominent Palmetto State attorney whose overdose death three years ago initiated a sprawling federal investigation was arrested late Sunday on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI).

Fletcher Aylor, 21, of Mount Pleasant, S.C., was arrested by officers of the Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) late Sunday following a reported vehicular incident.

Details of what transpired were not immediately available, but FITSNews has submitted a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request seeking all available public information related to the incident resulting in Aylor’s incarceration.

Sources familiar with the situation said Aylor was involved in a collision at the intersection of Houston Northcutt Boulevard and Johnnie Dodds Boulevard in Mount Pleasant – roughly a mile east of the Arthur Ravenel bridge – just before midnight on Sunday (January 4, 2026). Responding officers reportedly observed the tell-tale odor of alcohol on Aylor’s breath – in addition to glassy eyes and slurred speech.

Aylor reportedly refused to submit to a breathalyzer examination, these sources said.

Fletcher Aylor (Charleston County)

Aylor was booked at the Charleston County detention center at 12:58 a.m. EDT this morning (January 5, 2026) and charged with a first offense driving under the influence (DUI). He was granted a $992 personal recognizance bond, meaning he does not have to pay any money to be released so long as he shows up for his first scheduled court appearance – which was scheduled for February 4, 2026 in Mount Pleasant municipal court.

Aylor will be represented in this matter by Charleston attorney Mark Peper, one of his late father’s longtime friends and associates.

Aylor is the son of David Aylor, the well-known Charleston, S.C. lawyer who died on January 2, 2023 of a fentanyl overdose. Two months ago, David Aylor’s cousin and longtime law firm employee – Levi Phillip Miles – agreed to plead guilty to drug charges linked to the former’s death.

According to information filed in federal court (.pdf), Miles “knowingly and intentionally did combine, conspire, agree and have tacit understanding with others… to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute fentanyl and oxycodone,” beginning in “at least January 2022 and continuing thereafter, up to and including January 1, 2023.”

A second count charged that on or about January 1, 2023 — the same day David Aylor was found dead in his Charleston home — Miles “knowingly, intentionally and unlawfully did possess with intent to distribute and did distribute a quantity of… fentanyl.”

In a plea agreement (.pdf) signed in early November of 2025, Miles admitted guilt to both counts — conspiracy and distribution — and stipulated that his offense “resulted in the death of D.F.A. from the use of the substance.”

Miles is scheduled to appear before U.S. district court judge Bruce Howe Hendricks in Charleston this Friday morning (January 9, 2026) at 9:30 a.m. EST for a change of plea hearing.

David Aylor’s death — first reported by FITSNews on January 2, 2023 — stunned South Carolina’s legal community. So did the revelation that fentanyl was involved. Meanwhile, the federal inquiry surrounding his overdose – a crime which was officially investigated by the Charleston police department – has prompted all manner of concern in certain Lowcountry legal circles.

“There’s considerable trepidation right now in regards to his phone,” an attorney familiar with the situation confirmed to FITSNews this week.

Count on FITSNews to keep our audience apprised of any updates in Miles’ case – as well as any pertinent updates related to Fletcher Aylor’s situation.

As with anyone accused of any crime, Fletcher Aylor is considered innocent until proven guilty – or until such time as he may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to the charge filed against him.

