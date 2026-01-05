100 Animals Involved in Midlands Abuse Case

Many dead, many will need to be euthanized…

by ERIN PARROTT

Approximately 100 animals were identified and collected by animal control officers in connection with an ongoing animal mistreatment and abuse investigation in Lexington County, South Carolina – many of them dead, dying or in need of emergency medical attention. Meanwhile, the Lexington, S.C. woman at the center of the scandal is facing multiple felony charges after authorities uncovered severe animal welfare violations across two local properties.

As was exclusively reported by FITSNews earlier this week, 29-year-old Julia Evans Pickett was arrested on New Year’s Eve and charged by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) with two counts of felony ill-treatment of animals, according to arrest warrants.

Lexington County Animal Services (LCAS) launched its investigation in late December after receiving information which raised concerns about the welfare of animals housed at two properties occupied by Pickett, according to agency director Brittany Jones.

“Based on the information provided, we investigated and subsequently executed court-authorized search warrants at both properties,” Jones said in a statement.

Julia Evans Pickett (LCSD)

Investigators located approximately a hundred animals across the two sites. Due to the conditions observed, officials determined all of the surviving animals needed to be removed immediately for their safety and care.

“The conditions we observed on the properties prompted the removal of all of the animals,” Jones said. “Some animals had, unfortunately, already died. More animals might not survive, or might have to be humanely euthanized despite ongoing care efforts.”

Jones noted that all surviving animals were transported to appropriate facilities, where they are currently receiving veterinary treatment and ongoing care.

An inventory of the exact number of animals – and the different types collected from the two properties – is expected to be released as the investigation progresses.

Pickett was taken into custody at one of the properties. She was booked into the Lexington County detention center and later released after being granted bond.

Authorities say the investigation remains active and additional charges are expected – and that Pickett’s case will be prosecuted by the S.C. eleventh circuit solicitor’s office.

As we noted in our original coverage of this case, Pickett cohabitates with scandal-scarred Midlands veterinarian Michael Terence Sauer – who was present at one of the properties with her at the time of her apprehension.

Sauer – who owned and operated the since-shuttered Paws and Claws Animal Clinic in Lexington – has faced multiple criminal charges over the past several years, including a 2023 first-degree burglary arrest allegedly while under the influence of nitrous oxide and armed with a hatchet. In 2025, Sauer was again arrested in Lexington County on a litany of offenses – from DUI and hit-and-run to sniffing aromatic hydrocarbons – while his veterinary license remained under heavy restriction pending regulatory action by the S.C. Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners.

Earlier reporting detailed the Board’s disciplinary findings against Sauer, which included multiple cases of negligent treatment and falsified records, and ultimately resulted in a probationary license with possible suspension upon further complaints.

FITSNews will continue to follow this case and provide updates as more information becomes available.

