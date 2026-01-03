Donald Trump Raids Venezuela, Captures Dictator

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

In a stunning special operation with seismic geopolitical reverberations, American military and law enforcement assets participated in a coordinated action in Venezuela early Saturday morning (January 3, 2026), U.S. president Donald Trump announced.

The operation resulted in the capture of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. Both Maduro and Flores have reportedly been flown to the United States where they will await trial on narco-terrorism charges. Venezuelan vice president Delcy Rodríguez confirmed Maduro was “missing” and demanded “immediate proof of life” from the American government.

“The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the country,” Trump announced on his Truth Social platform. “This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement.”

Shortly after Trump’s announcement, U.S. attorney general Pam Bondi confirmed Maduro and Flores had been indicted on multiple drug and terror charges in New York and would soon “face the full wrath of American justice on American soil.”

“Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, have been indicted in the Southern District of New York,” Bondi wrote on X. “Nicolas Maduro has been charged with Narco-Terrorism Conspiracy, Cocaine Importation Conspiracy, Possession of Machineguns and Destructive Devices, and Conspiracy to Possess Machineguns and Destructive Devices against the United States.”

“On behalf of the entire U.S. DOJ, I would like to thank President Trump for having the courage to demand accountability on behalf of the American People, and a huge thank you to our brave military who conducted the incredible and highly successful mission to capture these two alleged international narco traffickers,” Bondi added.

Prior to Saturday’s raid, Maduro had led Venezuela since 2013 when he won a special election following the death of former Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chávez. The legitimacy of his rule has been repeatedly challenged, however, with international observers contending he stole the 2024 presidential election from challenger Edmundo González.

His capture and arrest marks a dramatic reset in the balance of power in South America – and comes just weeks after Trump warned of impending consequences for the brash dictator.

“He doesn’t want to fuck around with the United States,” Trump said last October.

Now Maduro is experiencing the “find out” component of that statement…

Generalissimo Francisco de Miranda Air Base home to the Army Aviation also seems to have got hit in Caracas.pic.twitter.com/3D09lCzwGs — SA Defensa (@SA_Defensa) January 3, 2026

Two days before Christmas, Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago residence “it would be smart” for Maduro to step down.

“That’s up to him what he wants to do,” Trump said at the time. “I think it’d be smart for him to do that. But again, we’re gonna find out. If he wants to do something, if he plays tough, it’ll be the ?last time he’s ever able to play ?tough.”

Just hours before he was captured, Maduro met with a delegation of Chinese leaders led by special envoy Qiu Xiaoqi at the Miraflores presidential palace in downtown Caracas. Both China and Russia have condemned the American action.

While the stated purpose of Trump’s raid was stemming the flow of illegal narcotics into the United States, the action sends a clear message to China – and Russia – that support for socialist dictators in the western hemisphere will not be tolerated.

That’s an extension of the Monroe Doctrine, an American foreign policy which opposes the intervention of foreign powers in the affairs of the western hemisphere. In the era of president James Monroe – for whom the doctrine was named – the foreign powers were European colonial powers.

Today, it’s China and Russia.

Trump’s critics questioned both the legality of the raid – and his decision not to contact congressional leaders ahead of time. That prompted a staunch defense from vice president JD Vance.

“Maduro has multiple indictments in the United States for narcoterrorism,” Vance wrote on X. “You don’t get to avoid justice for drug trafficking in the United States because you live in a palace in Caracas.”

This is a developing story…

