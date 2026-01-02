The War for Justice in South Carolina: Three Critical Fronts To Follow

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

***

The upcoming year will go a long way in determining whether South Carolina becomes safer, freer and more prosperous – or whether the Palmetto State’s powerful trial lawyer lobby cements its stranglehold over the corrupt uni-party establishment that runs the “GOP-controlled” S.C. General Assembly.

You know, the same legislative establishment that keeps running South Carolina into the ground on virtually every metric that matters…

In 2025, left-of-center trial lawyers won big before the legislature – defeating a comprehensive tort reform bill, staving off meaningful changes to the state’s corrupt judicial selection process (again), preserving a secretive docket that enriches the most powerful politician in the state and positioning one of their own (a former legislative leader) to become the next associate justice of the supreme court.

How did they achieve so many decisive victories? Easy… they purchased them. And they’re continuing to dole out quid pro quos heading into the next legislative session, which kicks off on January 13, 2026 at the state capital in Columbia, S.C.

***

As lawmakers – and the lawyer-legislators who control their votes – prepare to return to the people’s house, the disconnect between what citizens expect of them and what they intend to do on behalf of their special interest puppeteers could not be more pronounced. At a time when citizens are clamoring for sweeping changes to a system that enables institutional graft, erodes competitiveness, accommodates violent criminals, re-victimizes victims and defies constitutional separation of powers – the trial lawyer lobby is digging in its heels to protect the status quo.

And make no mistake: trial lawyers’ efforts have nothing to do with “justice” and everything to do with safeguarding badly broken systems – and the ill-gotten gains they continue to derive from preserving those systems.

The war ahead – which coincides with partisan primary elections for statewide offices and all 124 seats in the S.C. House of Representatives – will be waged on three critical fronts over the coming months.

Here are those unfolding battle lines…

***

JUDICIAL REFORM

***

Two major proposals are currently being considered which would take direct aim at the corrupt judicial establishment in South Carolina. First is the comprehensive judicial selection reform legislation being championed by the pro-citizen DOGE SC movement.

While not as aggressive as constitutional changes advanced for years by FITSNews, DOGE SC’s proposal is easily the most substantive judicial reform bill ever introduced in the S.C. General Assembly. Its passage would not only mark a major step forward in restoring public faith in our courts – it would embolden a constitutionally anemic executive branch and enhance judicial independence.

The DOGE SC bill would fundamentally overhaul the scandal-ravaged S.C. Judicial Merit Selection Commission (JMSC) – the legislatively controlled, 12-member panel which screens judicial candidates and determines which ones advance to a vote by the whole General Assembly.

Last week, DOGE SC leader Rom Reddy touted the “unprecedented momentum behind restoring constitutional balance and judicial integrity” – citing growing legislative support for the bill being pushed by his movement.

***

Judicial Reform Bills Pre-Filed in Both Chambers as Momentum Becomes Impossible to Ignore

Columbia, SC — Judicial reform in South Carolina has reached a decisive moment.



Comprehensive reform of the Judicial Merit Selection Commission has now been pre-filed in both the South… — DOGE SC (@officialdogesc) December 23, 2025

***

“When nearly sixty House members and a growing group of Senators step forward, it means the people of South Carolina are demanding change,” Reddy said. “The Senate cannot pretend this issue does not exist. Silence is no longer an option.”

DOGE SC is also advancing an equal parenting act which targets another cash cow for South Carolina’s litigious special interests – Palmetto State’s badly broken family court system.

Billed as “a landmark reform” aimed at “ensuring children maintain meaningful relationships with both parents after separation or divorce,” DOGE SC’s proposed family court legislation would establish a rebuttable presumption that equal parenting time is in the best interests of the child “when both parents are fit and willing.”

This legislation has drawn criticism, but it would go along way toward disrupting what amounts to another state-sanctioned racket for the trial lawyer lobby…

***

TORT REFORM

***

Last year’s debate over tort reform highlighted the ubiquitous power of the Palmetto State’s trial lawyer lobby – but it also exposed just how desperate this entrenched special interest is to maintain its vice grip over “justice” in the Palmetto State.

South Carolina’s tort climate has been the subject of significant debate ever since a high-profile case tied to the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga exposed the fundamental unfairness of the Palmetto State’s current law. Ironically, that case also exposed the corruption of the plaintiffs’ lawyer lobby – which was briefly led by convicted killer Alex Murdaugh.

Despite such nefarious associations, trial lawyers were successful in killing S. 244 – a comprehensive lawsuit reform bill introduced by S.C. Senate majority leader Shane Massey. While Massey was confident he had the votes to pass this bill, so-called “Republicans” Tom Fernandez, Jason Elliott, Billy Garrett, Mike Gambrell, Stephen Goldfinch, Carlisle Kennedy, Josh Kimbrell, Matt Leber, Luke Rankin and Everett Stubbs sold him out – and consistently voted with Democrats on key tallies.

***

Once again, “the quiet part out loud.” South Carolina’s trial lawyer lobby effectively bribing state lawmakers… did it work? Stay tuned for an updated report… #SCStatehouse pic.twitter.com/MBzYSTtPFr — FITSNews (@fitsnews) September 2, 2025

***

Fernandez, Elliott, Garrett, Goldfinch, Kennedy, Rankin and Stubbs are all trial lawyers, incidentally. Unfortunately, senators are not on the ballot again until 2028 – but Goldfinch is a statewide candidate for attorney general during the current election cycle.

Recent studies have shown South Carolina’s notoriously litigious tort climate imposes a weighty “tort tax” – or “lawsuit tax” – on Palmetto families which ranges anywhere from $3,200 to $3,600 annually, per family.

Lawmakers will have multiple opportunities again in 2026 to address this undue burden, whether by restoring S. 244 – which is currently before the S.C. House judiciary committee – or by taking up its companion, H. 3497. They could also look to H. 4544, a medical malpractice bill currently awaiting a hearing before the same committee.

Any one of these bills could serve as the vehicle for the sort of lawsuit reform legislators failed to pass in 2025… assuming rank-and-file “Republicans” summon the courage to defy their lawyer-legislator overlords.

***

THE SUPREME COURT

***

In years past, “Republican” lawmakers have installed far left Democrats to key positions within the judiciary – including former S.C. chief justices Jean Toal and Donald Beatty. Both Toal and Beatty were Democrat lawmakers prior to becoming judges, and both predictably ran the judicial branch in a manner which materially eroded competitiveness, liberty and public safety.

Subservient to the will of lawyer-legislators, of course…

Now, one of the “Republicans” who elected these liberal judges – former House speaker Jay Lucas – is set to follow them onto the bench. Lucas, of course, is one of the GOP legislative leaders who has steered the ship of state in South Carolina decidedly to the left during his time in office – presiding over the “most liberal GOP legislature” in the entire nation during his tenure as House speaker.

Have things improved since he left? No… not at all.

Yet not only is Lucas the runaway favorite to win election to the supreme court in two months time, he is publicly defying the mandatory retirement age for judges – insisting he will stay on the supreme court as long as he chooses.

Lawmakers are enabling this overt contempt for the rule of law because they are upset at associate supreme court justice John Few. Three years ago, Few forced them to rewrite a controversial abortion statute – and it was his insistence on sending them back to the drawing board which resulted in the passage of a constitutional law.

Rather than thank Few, however, they want to take him out…

This is an opportunity to settle scores, in other words – not to mention a chance to replace an independent jurist with one who will do lawyer-legislators’ bidding. More ominously, it will send an unambiguous message to any judicial candidate who dares to defy the legislature on any issue: dissent will not be tolerated.

***

FOLLOW THE VOTES

In the upcoming 2026 legislative session, every single member of the S.C. House of Representatives and State Senate – and every candidate running for statewide office – will have the opportunity to address these key issues.

Watch the bills they sponsor, track their votes, keep an eye on their campaign finance contributions and follow their public statements… and decide for yourself whether they are part of the problem or part of the solution.

Make no mistake, we will be tracking each one of these unfolding fronts closer than ever in 2026 – continuing our ongoing crusade to fix a broken system and hold those who profit from its dysfunction and corruption accountable.

***

