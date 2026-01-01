South Carolina Flu Cases Spike

by WILL FOLKS

Flu cases in South Carolina spiked for the fourth consecutive week, according to data released by the state’s Department of Public Health (SCDPH) on New Year’s Eve.

The latest data (.pdf) revealed 5,703 laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza in the Palmetto State last week – bringing the current seasonal total to 11,860 laboratory-confirmed cases. Obviously, those numbers represent only a small fraction of actual flu cases – as not everyone who contracts the virus seeks medical care (and not everyone who seeks medical care gets tested).

Still, the state numbers corresponded with a national flu spike currently being tracked by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“Seasonal influenza activity is elevated and continues to increase across the country,” the CDC noted in its latest surveillance report – which showed flu cases trending “high” or “very high” in 32 states, including the Palmetto State. The agency’s final surveillance report for 2025 is scheduled to be released this coming Monday (January 5, 2026).

The latest batch of state data is scheduled to be released next Wednesday (January 7, 2026).

The 2025-2026 flu season began on September 28, 2025 and will end on October 3, 2026. Historically, flu activity peaks sometime between December and February – with cases trailing off in the spring as temperatures rise.

In South Carolina, the most recently released data covered the seven-day period from December 21-27, 2025. It revealed “widespread activity,” with increased flu cases in every geographic region of the Palmetto State – the Lowcountry, Midlands, Pee Dee and Upstate.

South Carolina hospitals reported 735 influenza-associated hospitalizations – or a rate of 29.1 per 100,000 citizens. For the season, there have been 1,477 influenza-associated hospitalizations with a total of 16 flu-related deaths – 9 of which were reported last week.

Nationally, CDC is attributing 7.5 million infections, 81,000 hospitalizations and 3,100 deaths to the flu so far this season – with many of these cases tied to an especially contagious variant of the H3N2 virus (a subtype of “Influenza A”). This new variant – dubbed “subclade K” – first emerged in Australia over the summer and is proving adept at infecting people irrespective of whether they’ve gotten a flu shot.

With “subclade K” driving cases, this season’s spike has come earlier than the 2024-2025 season – which saw hospitalizations peak in February. It is also already eclipsing the 2023-2024 spike – which reached its peak in late December.

Lexington Health – an award-winning hospital system in the Midlands region of the state – is closely following the ongoing surge in cases.

“Lexington Health has seen a spike in flu cases this December, which is earlier than the increase observed last flu season,” a spokesperson for the health care system told us. “We expect cases to continue rising until the peak of flu season, likely in January or February.”

While some hospital systems have limited visitation on their campuses, Lexington Health has not imposed such restrictive measures at this point.

“Currently, we do not have restrictions on visitation but encourage guests who are not feeling well to stay home,” the spokesperson said.

Count on FITSNews to keep our audience updated on the latest developments associated with this early, widespread flu spike. For more information on what you should do if you are dealing with flu-like symptoms, click here.

THE DATA…

(SCDPH)

