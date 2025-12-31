Sea Fox Leader Arrested For Domestic Violence

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

For the third time in as many years, the leader of a prominent Lowcountry company tied to an ongoing federal investigation is in trouble with the law… albeit on a different level.

Freddy Renken – leader of Charleston, South Carolina-based Sea Fox Boats – was arrested late Sunday evening (December 28, 2025) and charged with one count of second degree domestic violence. The business executive was released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond by a local magistrate the following afternoon (December 29, 2025).

Renken, 57, was previously arrested in early January of this year for driving under the influence – months after being popped on a similar charge in the spring of 2024.

Clearly, his issues are escalating…

Freddy Renken (Charleston County)

As FITSNews reported last fall, Renken’s company became involved with several North Charleston leaders in a “since-scuttled partnership” beginning in 2022. Specifically, the company had hoped to collaborate with the city of North Charleston – and the Charleston County Parks & Recreation Commission (CCPRC) – on a massive project on the banks of the Ashley River.

The preferred 103-acre tract of land – a former hospital site – was supposed to include all manner of public facilities including athletic fields, playgrounds, picnic areas, a bike path and a massive public pier. Sea Fox’s involvement – and the tens of millions it planned on contributing to the project – were viewed as essential to its success.

The sticking point? The company wanted to install a 200,000-square-foot manufacturing facility on a corner of the property, accompanied by a boat launch and dry dock.

Locals objected to the presence of such a massive manufacturing facility so close to a public park, which prompted Sea Fox to launch a lobbying effort in support of its requested rezoning.

Multiple North Charleston leaders were indicted by federal prosecutors in February of this year in connection with that “lobbying” campaign. Two former North Charleston council members – Jerome Heyward and Mike A. Brown – allegedly accepted bribes to support a rezoning request from Sea Fox.

Renken has been a target of the federal investigation, but as of this publication he has not been indicted.

Renken’s attorney, Deborah Barbier of Columbia, S.C., did not immediately respond to FITSNews‘ request for comment regarding his latest charges.

