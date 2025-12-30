Race-Based S.C. Suburban Shooting: Suspect Staying Behind Bars

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

Federal prosecutors appeared in a Columbia, South Carolina courtroom on Tuesday morning (December 30, 2025) prepared to argue for the ongoing detention of a suspect linked to a race-based suburban shooting incident that took place this past summer.

According to a federal grand jury indictment (.pdf), 34-year old Jonathan Andrew Felkel of Columbia, S.C., who is white, violated the housing rights of his black neighbor – and used a firearm in the commission of this crime – during an incident in July.

Prosecutors allege that Felkel fired a weapon and shouted “you better keep running, boy!” at a black jogger named Jarvis McKenzie in the early morning hours of July 17, 2025. The incident – and Felkel’s comments – were captured on a surveillance camera monitoring the Flora Drive entrance to the Spring Valley neighborhood, where both Felkel and McKenzie live.

McKenzie has not been identified by federal prosecutors, but he has publicly addressed the incident in the past through his attorney.

In the surveillance video, Felkel is seen driving a black BMW sedan up to Spring Valley’s gated entrance – blaring the cowbell-infused intro to Def Leppard’s ‘Rock of Ages‘ from his car stereo as he pulls up to the gate. When the gate begins to open, Felkel can be seen reaching for a semiautomatic rifle propped up against his passenger dashboard – which he takes in hand and fires into the air outside of his window.

(FITSTube)

“You better keep running, boy!” Felkel is heard saying on the video after firing the rifle. “You better keep fucking… (unintelligible).”

In the aftermath of the shooting, Felkel allegedly told Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) deputies that he opened fire on the victim to scare him because of his race.

“I seen a man standing in the bushes, it was a black man in a white shirt, just standing out there at 4:00 in the morning, and I saw him there and he was by himself so I was really going to do something at first,” Felkel allegedly told deputies. “I was going to shoot at him.”

Felkel has been charged at the local level with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possessing a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He has also been charged with violating a newly passed county hate crime ordinance. Felkel’s bond on the two criminal charges was set at $1 million .

Unlike a lot of violent criminals who receive surety bonds, Felkel’s bond – set Richland County judge Christina Thompson – was a cash bond, meaning he must come up with the full amount in order to secure his release.

At the federal level, Felkel has been charged with depriving McKenzie of his right to occupy a dwelling without discrimination on account of his race – and of possessing a firearm in “furtherance of” a crime of violence.

Jonathan Felkel (Richland County)

“During the course of said offense, the firearm was brandished and discharged,” the indictment noted.

While FITSNews has frequently editorialized in opposition to the enactment of state, local or federal hate crimes (believe the criminalization of thought to be a slippery slope), the federal statute against discrimination in the exercise of housing rights is one we support.

Felkel is facing up to ten years in prison on that charge – and another ten years on the housing count.

According to FBI special agent Kevin Moore, whose office investigated the case, Felkel’s crime sent “a message of fear and intimidation to an entire community.”

During Tuesday’s federal court hearing, Felkel’s attorney waived the reading of the indictment against his client – and further waived his right to a detention hearing after prosecutors asked for him to remain behind bars pending the adjudication of his charges.

Felkel has the opportunity to revisit the issue of bond on his federal charges down the road, but with a $1 million cash bond hanging over his head at the state level – any change on that front is unlikely to impact his pre-trial detention status.

The federal case against Felkel is being led by up-and-coming prosecutor Elle E. Klein – who is also a lead attorney in the recently announced federal case against Myrtle Beach, S.C. pastor John-Paul Miller. Count on FITSNews to keep our audience apprised of any pertinent developments related to his prosecution.

More importantly, count on us to hold federal, state and local law enforcement agencies – and state and federal prosecutors and judges – accountable for their handling of violent criminals whose actions also send messages of “fear and intimidation” to entire communities.

If huge cash bonds and indefinite pre-trial detentions are the new standards for those who terrorize our communities with weapons, we are here for it... let’s just apply these new standards uniformly in a manner consistent with the threats being posed, as opposed to politically correct cosmetic applications.

***

