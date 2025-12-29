Crossroads 2026: Can Nancy Mace ‘Read the Room?’

Or is the “change agent” South Carolina desperately needs destined to remain an agent of chaos?

by WILL FOLKS

After a decade of status quo servitude (and suboptimal corresponding results), South Carolina is in desperate need of a change agent as its next governor. Citizens and taxpayers deserve a chief executive who is eager to wield the veto pen – and leverage the power of the bully pulpit – to achieve dramatically improved outcomes across the board.

Future governors must be willing to challenge the all-powerful S.C. General Assembly as they seek to enact long-overdue reforms – but they must also be willing to challenge individual lawmakers at the ballot box, if necessary.

Only then can the Palmetto State begin to address the myriad constitutional, statutory and bureaucratic deficiencies holding it back from achieving its full potential.

South Carolina has had a “Republican” legislative majority for a quarter century – and a GOP “supermajority” for the past two legislative sessions. Unfortunately, the redder the legislative branch has become – the less interested it has been in governing in a manner consistent with Republican principles.

Funny how that works, right?

As we approach the dawn of 2026, five GOP candidates are vying to succeed ten-year placeholder Henry McMaster as governor. As FITSNews has consistently noted, McMaster has been nothing but an “empty suit” over the past decade. The 78-year-old career politician from Columbia, S.C. has been a guffawing, grandstanding, glad-handing caricature obsessed with being governor – yet totally uninterested in doing any meaningful governing.

During his tenure in office, McMaster has taken a constitutionally neutered office and somehow managed to make it even weaker…

Of course, that’s exactly what this author said he would do. On the eve of his ascendancy to the governor’s office in 2016, I penned an editorial predicting that “McMaster will provide more of the same ’status quo’ GOP governance.”

Which he has…

At a time when South Carolina needed to make multiple leaps forward, McMaster has (at best) stood in place. At worst, the Palmetto State is further behind the eight ball than ever.

Of the five Republicans running to succeed him, though, which one best qualifies as the “change agent” the situation is so clearly calling for? Which gubernatorial contender has the stones to stand up to the legislature – and individual lawmakers – with the goal of fundamentally reorienting South Carolina’s results-challenged trajectory?

Is there even such a candidate currently in the field?

THE RISE AND FALL OF NANCY MACE…

S.C. first district congresswoman Nancy Mace. (Andy Fancher/FITSNews)

Heading into this year, the smart money had the Palmetto State’s first district congresswoman Nancy Mace – who seized the frontrunner mantle via a series of blistering broadsides against S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson – emerging as 2026’s most likely “change agent.”

Even her enemies – most notably veteran S.C. political strategist Wesley Donehue – privately acknowledged Mace was likely to win the governor’s mansion in 2026.

Having rehabilitated herself with supporters of U.S. president Donald Trump, Mace not only had the inside track on a presidential endorsement – she had clearly proven herself ready and willing to buck the status quo in Washington, D.C. Moreover, her uncanny ability to drive narratives – and reinvent her own narrative – through aggressive earned media campaigning also portended big things as far as the effective use of the bully pulpit was concerned.

Mace was perfectly positioned to be the “change agent” South Carolina needed… until she wasn’t.

In February of this year, Mace went “scorched earth” against Wilson – a move which helped cement her status as frontrunner (but which also drove up her negatives amongst GOP primary voters). Along the way, Mace tried to tiptoe (not especially adeptly, as it turned out) the fine line between “change agent” and “chaos agent.”

What could have developed into a disciplined, sustained line of attack against her top political rival instead deteriorated into a hyper-personal, unhinged rolling rant – a multi-month public meltdown which daily blurred the lines between political criticism and personal animus (and repeatedly stretched the bounds of credulity and coherence).

Mace’s candidacy quickly became the equivalent of a Breakfast Club purse dump – an open invitation to the entire state to pore through the minutia of her botched engagement to Charleston, S.C. entrepreneur Patrick Bryant. Thrown in the mix for good measure? Plenty of profane, conspiratorial allegations against Wilson and other “good ol’ boy” politicians allegedly responsible for the indignities she endured.

In the process of seeking to neutralize Wilson as a political rival, Mace embraced the perpetual victimhood culture of the far left – surrendering strength for shrillness, credibility for craziness.

Amazingly, it worked – at least to an extent. Mace’s skill at conflation – and some bad behavior by Bryant’s buddies – lent just enough credence to her allegations to keep the gambit going (even as the train driving the allegations was clearly derailing). Publicly, Mace’s status as the race’s frontrunner – and her potential to become the Palmetto State’s long-awaited “change agent” – remained intact.

Then came the day before Halloween…

CONSPIRACY THEORIES AND GAG ORDERS

Per incident reports first obtained by FITSNews, Mace was accused of profanely belligerent and demeaning behavior towards officers of the Charleston Regional Aviation Authority (CRAA) during an incident that took place on the morning of October 30, 2025.

“She repeatedly stated we were ‘fucking incompetent’ and that ‘this is no way to treat a fucking U.S. representative,’” the initial report (.pdf) from the officers claimed, insisting Mace told them they would never treat U.S. senator Tim Scott the same way.

Mace continued “cursing and complaining,” allegedly “continuing her tirade” for several minutes before eventually boarding her aircraft.

This alleged outburst – and its fallout – became a focal point for those eager to expose what they have long contended is Mace’s escalating detachment from reality.

Mace’s response to the incident – essentially another conspiratorial rant – made her critics’ point for them. Not only that, it kept the incident alive in the press long after it might have otherwise died out.

In the aftermath of the airport drama, Mace’s negatives amongst GOP primary voters skyrocketed – and her poll position vis-à-vis Wilson and the race’s other two major Republican contenders (lieutenant governor Pamela Evette and fifth district congressman Ralph Norman) imploded.

***

So… is Mace finished?

As we noted in a recent post, some political pundits in South Carolina have “declare(d) her once high-flying candidacy kaput.” And make no mistake: Mace has dug a significant hole for herself.

In the span of the past eleven months, the 48-year-old Daniel Island, S.C. resident has gone from being the 2026 frontrunner to being on the back side of the middle tier – with her trend lines continuing to move in the wrong direction. There are reportedly other shoes yet to drop on Mace, too, which – depending on the ensuing reverberations – could complicate her ability to regain her political footing.

Still, it is far too early to count Mace out – especially if she manages to learn from her mistakes.

And learns to read the room…

“Her ability to spot and take advantage of issues GOP voters care about is unparalleled,” a GOP consultant unaffiliated with any 2026 gubernatorial candidate told us earlier this month. “She’s better at doing those things than anyone else in the race.”

Or at least she was…

Can Mace undo the damage she’s done? And (more importantly) can she avoid similar missteps in the future?

Helping her immensely has been a gag order issued in connection with several civil cases related to her and her ex-fiancé. Issued late last month by retired S.C. circuit court judge Donald B. Hocker, the order (.pdf) expressly prohibits all parties to these cases – including Mace – from making any “oral, written, social media, text or any other form of communication” about them.

Honestly, Hocker’s gag order has been one of the best things to happen to Mace in months… silencing some of the more unhinged, personal invective emanating from her campaign at the very moment it was beginning to drag her across the event horizon into political inviability. Unable to spew vitriol, Mace has reverted to more substantive engagement in recent weeks – refocusing her attention on hot-button policy issues and her accomplishments as a member of congress.

Can Mace maintain this message focus moving forward? She’ll have to if she hopes to mount a return to credibility…

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

