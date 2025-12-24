Holiday Cheer for Pooches Saved from Suspected Dogfighting Rings

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by ERIN PARROTT

Just weeks after being rescued from South Carolina properties linked to suspected dogfighting, dozens of dogs and puppies previously chained and mistreated were greeted by Santa Claus – bearing treats, toys and a moment of calm after months and years of suspected abuse.

On November 5, 2025, Humane World for Animals – formerly known as the Humane Society of the United States – assisted the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) in rescuing dozens of dogs and puppies from three properties in Chester and Lancaster counties tied to suspected dogfighting activity.

Dogfighting rings are all too common in the Palmetto State – as evidenced by how often FITSNews and other media outlets here find ourselves covering them. As we previously reported, SLED arrested eleven individuals in April in connection with what investigators described as a “large dogfighting conspiracy,” followed by two additional arrests in October that led to the rescue of 160 dogs.

During the November rescue, responders described a grim scene of dogs scarred and injured, many severely underweight, most tethered to heavy chains with plastic barrels or makeshift structures serving as their only shelter. Veterinarians noted multiple dogs were suffering from infected puncture wounds consistent with dogfighting.

“It’s haunting to see so many dogs – injured, covered in scars and clearly in need of veterinary attention – just stuck on the end of a heavy chain,” said Janell Gregory, South Carolina state director for Humane World for Animals. “They looked hurt and alone.”

Since the rescue, the dogs and puppies have been housed at a secure location, where they’ve received ongoing veterinary care, nutrition and behavioral rehabilitation. One dog, named Marlin, required surgery to repair severe facial wounds – a stark reminder of what many of the animals endured before being rescued.

That painful past was briefly replaced with something far different this weekend.

“When we met them just weeks ago, many of these dogs were on heavy chains and bearing significant physical and emotional scars,” said Katie DeMent, senior animal care manager with Humane World for Animals. “Now they’re wagging their tails during a special visit from Santa.”

According to DeMent, care teams have been working closely with each dog to rebuild trust and confidence – a slow but critical process for animals emerging from prolonged abuse.

Marlin visiting with Santa following his surgery. (Provided)

“It’s rewarding to see this symbol of their resilience and capacity for joy,” DeMent said. “I hope that this time next year, these dogs are celebrating the holidays with loving families of their very own.”

Humane World for Animals is now coordinating with rescue partners nationwide to place the dogs and puppies into permanent homes. In the coming days, several are expected to be transferred to the Humane Society of Clinton County, where they will be made available for adoption.

The South Carolina rescue is part of a broader pattern. In 2025 alone, Humane World for Animals has assisted law enforcement agencies in South Carolina, Indiana and Florida in rescuing nearly 200 dogs from 12 suspected dogfighting cases – underscoring the continued prevalence of an underground crime that leaves lasting damage long after the chains are removed.

For these dogs, however, the journey forward has already begun – marked not just by medical care, but by the simple joy of being seen, safe and finally free.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Erin Parrott (Provided)

Erin Parrott is a Greenville, S.C. native who graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2025 with a bachelor degree in broadcast journalism. Got feedback or a tip for Erin? Email her here.

