Report: Matt Leber Sought Sex From Estranged Wife Prior to Alleged Assault

“She injured him when he came over and asked for sex…”

by WILL FOLKS

***

Embattled South Carolina state senator Matt Leber was attempting to engage in sexual relations with his estranged wife, Charleston County school trustee Michele Leber, in the moments prior to her alleged assault against him last month, according to records obtained from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

“She injured him when he came over and asked for sex,” a redacted computer-aided dispatch (CAD) report noted, citing statements made by Michele Leber.

The report also accused senator Leber of slapping his wife “on the butt” during the incident, which reportedly occurred at the estranged couple’s erstwhile marital home on Johns Island, S.C.

Earlier this week, CCSO provided FITSNews with materials responsive to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request related to the November 2025 arrest of Michele Leber on a charge of third degree domestic violence. No charges were filed against senator Leber in connection with the incident.

Michele Leber was allegedly “intoxicated and disruptive” during the altercation – prompting the senator to record her behavior,” per a report from the Carolina Courier.

Matt Leber sustained a scratch on his arm during the dust-up – a “wound” which has prompted much mocking of the philandering politician.

***

? Lowcountry media outlet Carolina Courier has published an image of an injury reportedly sustained by S.C. senator Matt @VoteLeber allegedly inflicted by his wife, S.C. School Board trustee Michele Leber… pic.twitter.com/9hE8ozSZPK — FITSNews (@fitsnews) November 7, 2025

***

How did the latest drama go down?

According to statements attributed to Michele Leber, the incident began when “(my) husband came into my house and tried to have sex with me.”

“He didn’t rape me,” Michele Leber told a dispatcher. “I didn’t have sex with him.”

FITSNews has yet to be provided with the complete law enforcement narrative of the incident, which reportedly took place shortly before 10:15 p.m. EDT on Saturday, November 1, 2025 – but was not reported to police until 11:00 a.m. EST on Monday, November 3, 2025.

Michele Leber told dispatchers she and her husband were “separated” but that he lived next door to her at the time of the altercation.

To recap: Michele Leber publicly exposed her husband’s affair with political consultant Rebecca Madsen five months ago. Leber referred to Madsen as her husband’s “whore” – insisting there were others with whom she was engaging in extramarital liaisons.

“There are more married men,” Michele Leber publicly alleged, referring to Madsen. “She has had multiple affairs and likely blackmail on others. Divorces coming!”

These allegations were echoed by Madsen’s estranged husband, Rob Madsen, who reportedly retained the services of a private investigator to document his estranged wife’s rumored infidelities. A report was prepared in connection with those allegations, we are told, although it is not immediately clear what it uncovered – or what Rob Madsen or the investigator who prepared the document intended to do with its findings.

***

RELATED | SENATOR GOT LOAN FROM POWERFUL TRIAL LAWYER

***

Matt Leber and Madsen have both been accused of engaging in other extramarital relationships – with Leber being accused of using taxpayer resources to facilitate his alleged affairs.

Earlier this month, FITSNews exclusively reported that Matt Leber had received a private loan from attorney Peter Protopapas – one of the most powerful and politically connected trial lawyers in the Palmetto State. Protopapas’ loan to Leber raised eyebrows given his industry’s flagrant attempts to purchase influence at the S.C. State House in recent months.

They raised additional questions given Madsen’s work with Chris Slick – a veteran Palmetto political operative who was among the most vocal advocates for the trial lawyers during the 2025 legislative session. Slick deleted his entire pro-trial lawyer profile on X shortly after news of Leber’s affair with Madsen broke in August, prompting further scrutiny of the trial lawyers’ rumored proximity to Leber and his entourage.

As for the loan itself, a spokeswoman for Protopapas refused to reveal its amount, its interest rate, its repayment schedule or any other terms of the note. Similarly, Leber declined to comment on the money he borrowed from Protopapas – the newest member of the state’s much-maligned Judicial Merit Selection Commission (JMSC).

As previously reported, Leber is one of several “Republican” senators who sold out citizens and taxpayers to carry the trial lawyers’ water this year. He is continuing to carry the trial lawyers’ water heading into the 2026 session – refusing to support critical judicial selection reform legislation.

Meanwhile, Protopapas is making millions of dollars exploiting South Carolina’s broken court system. In fact, the specific racket he is helping run was granted a special carveout from lawmakers earlier this year.

Not long after receiving his loan from Protopapas, Matt Leber retained the services of prominent Charleston, S.C. attorney Jerry Theos to represent him in his divorce – a family court proceeding which has reportedly engendered panic among the ranks of the Palmetto State’s über-liberal, über-wealthy trial lawyer lobby.

***

The Lebers’ divorce case was reportedly sealed by a Charleston County family court judge earlier this month, although FITSNews has yet to be provided with a public record of this action. A reporter for our media outlet appeared in court last Friday (December 19, 2025) for a scheduled hearing in the Lebers’ case – only to be told no hearing was being held on that date.

Sealing files is a courtesy routinely extended by judges to powerful or politically connected couples. FITSNews has consistently editorialized against this practice, referring to it as “yet another example of the preferential treatment received by those in power (or those with proximity to power) in the Palmetto State.”

Michele Leber did not respond to a request for comment about the incident – however her husband did address the situation.

“The police fully investigated the events of that Saturday night and that Monday morning and I was completely cleared of any wrong doing,” senator Leber said in a statement provided to FITSNews. “I did not call the police and never intended to.”

Matt Leber also acknowledged he could not comment on his family court case due to a “sealed record,” seemingly confirming that his high-profile divorce has indeed been hidden from public view.

“The corruption is truly incomprehensible,” one Charleston-area legal analyst told us, referring to the reported sealing of the Lebers’ court case.

***

THE REPORT…

(CCSO)

***

