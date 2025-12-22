‘Special Called’ Laurens S.C. Meeting Not Happening After All

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

A potentially explosive emergency meeting of the Laurens, South Carolina city government scheduled for this evening is not taking place after all, according to a posted notice outside the city’s meeting hall.

According to the notice, “there is no city council meeting scheduled for this evening” – referencing a gathering which was supposed to have been held tonight (Monday, December 22, 2025) at 5:30 p.m. EDT.

“The purported ‘called meeting’ was not properly called or noticed in accordance with state law and Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requirements,” the notice added. “All official meetings will be posted in accordance with applicable law.”

As we reported yesterday, Laurens city councilwoman Alicia Sullivan distributed a meeting agenda (.pdf) – and a proposed emergency ordinance (.pdf) – which she and her colleagues were supposed to take up at the emergency meeting.

The proposed ordinance referenced “credible allegations against the mayor (and) senior appointed officials” in city government – and would have invoked a “governmental emergency” in response to those allegations.

Sullivan has since told GoLaurens.com that notification of this meeting “was not posted correctly,” forcing it to be rescheduled for Tuesday evening (December 23, 2025) at 5:30 p.m. EST.

However, there is no indication a city council meeting will proceed at that time, either.

Laurens’ mayor Nathan Senn is reportedly the focus of multiple allegations of misconduct, sources familiar with the pending resolution confirmed to FITSNews. It is not immediately clear which “senior appointed officials” are facing similar allegations.

The allegations against Senn have been raised just days after city administrator Eric Delgado abruptly resigned from his post after four years on the job. As we noted in our initial report, Delgado’s resignation was viewed as “a shot against Senn.”

According to a local source tracking the machinations, “hatred fueled with misinformation from Delgado has started this call for an investigation and the suspension/removal of the mayor.”

“There are some trying to wreck Laurens,” the source continued, raising multiple specific allegations against the former administrator and the councilwoman

Count on FITSNews to keep our audience apprised of any developments related to this ongoing municipal drama…

