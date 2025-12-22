S.C. Firefighter Used Hidden Cameras to Produce Child Porn, Feds Allege

Federal charges follow state arrest after investigators say firefighter used hidden cameras to record minors across multiple locations.

by ANDY FANCHER

A South Carolina firefighter is accused of using hidden cameras at more than one “address” to record minors engaged in sexually explicit acts, according to a federal grand jury indictment unsealed this month.

John Lewis Cottrell III, 45, of Johns Island, S.C. faces four federal charges alleging the sexual exploitation of at least three children for the purpose of producing child sexual abuse material (CSAM), as well as possession of child pornography.

These charges mark the latest escalation in a case that intensified in October 2025, when officers with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) arrested Cottrell on 10 counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to court records, the investigation began after Dropbox – a cloud-storage service – identified a one-minute video believed to depict a minor whose genitalia were “prominently displayed.” The video was uploaded in May 2025 by an account registered in Cottrell’s name.

The video was subsequently reviewed by a Charleston police officer assigned to the S.C. Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). That assessment led investigators to obtain a residential search warrant for Cottrell’s home.

Oct. 13, 2016 (John Cottrell/Facebook)

Come Oct. 3, 2025, Charleston police – along with agents from HSI and other ICAC-affiliated investigators – descended upon Cottrell’s Charleston County residence to execute the warrant.

At the time authorities arrived, Cottrell identified himself on Facebook as a firefighter with the James Island Public Service District Fire Department. His profile also indicated he previously served nearly 13 years with the Lexington County Fire Service, leaving in April 2024 with the rank of engineer.

That public service background stood in stark contrast to what investigators say they uncovered during the search of his home — findings that later formed the basis for both the state and federal cases against Cottrell.

“Forensic previews were conducted upon several electronic devices,” a Charleston police officer wrote in an affidavit supporting a federal criminal complaint. “During the previews, investigators observed numerous files that depicted child sexual abuse materials and child pornography.”

In the same affidavit, the officer stated that investigators located a “plethora of video files” depicting two separate minor females on “several different occasions” using Cottrell’s guest bathroom, undressing and showering. The affidavit further states that “several” hidden cameras were seized on October 3, 2025.

Cottrell was subsequently arrested by Charleston police on the state-level sexual exploitation charges. Court records show Charleston County Magistrate Marcedes K. Smith set his bond at $100,000 on each count, totaling $1 million .

He has not posted bond and remains incarcerated at the Charleston County detention center.

John Lewis Cottrell III (Charleston County Detention Center)

Since his arrest, authorities have identified at least three minor victims through videos investigators allege were produced using Cottrell’s hidden camera system. Court records further indicate that cameras were installed in at least two additional South Carolina “addresses,” though no additional details were disclosed in the federal court filings.

Those findings led U.S. Magistrate Judge Mary Gordon Baker to approve a federal criminal complaint, concluding there was probable cause to believe Cottrell committed federal child exploitation offenses, court records show.

Less than a week later, a federal grand jury returned a four-count indictment against Cottrell (.pdf), charging him with three counts of sexual exploitation of children and one count of possession of child pornography, according to the indictment, which was unsealed on Dec. 17.

Federal court records show Cottrell has not yet been arraigned in the case and has therefore not entered a plea.

His arrest marks the second time in recent months that a Lowcountry public servant has faced federal child sex crime charges. In September 2025, former Charleston County magistrate James B. “Skipper” Gosnell was arrested and later indicted on six federal child pornography charges.

Like Cottrell, Gosnell remains in custody as his federal case proceeds.

This story may be updated.

